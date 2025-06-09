货币 / SPCE
SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
3.25 USD 0.02 (0.61%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPCE汇率已更改-0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点3.24和高点3.43进行交易。
关注Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SPCE新闻
- Bernstein sees more downside in Virgin Galactic stock
- Virgin Galactic price target lowered to $2 by Bernstein on cash burn concerns
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- 'SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya Returns With $250 Million 'American Exceptionalism' Deal Targeting AI, Energy, Defense - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- The Largest Space Tech IPO of the Year Just Launched, With a $6.3 Billion Valuation. Can the Stock Go to the Moon?
- Morgan Stanley cuts Virgin Galactic stock price target to $2.50 on delays
- Space Stock Tracker: Firefly's IPO Lights Up Wall Street And Earnings Reports Roll In - Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)
- Virgin Galactic Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops as spaceship development advances
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Virgin Galactic Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Stock Takes Off After Q2 Earnings, Company Continues To Target Commercial Service In 2026 - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- A World Of Opportunity In The Space Economy
- Is Virgin Galactic (SPCE) a Good Stock to Buy before Earnings? - TipRanks.com
- Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – Week of August 4, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Virgin Galactic updates CEO Michael Colglazier’s contract with new compensation terms
- SPCE Stock Price Prediction: Where Virgin Atlantic Could Be by 2025, 2026, and 2030
- RTX (RTX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic Makes A Comeback While Rocket Lab Takes A Breather - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Goldman Sachs assumes coverage on Virgin Galactic stock with neutral rating
- Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Award Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08
- Space stocks soar as Elon Musk and Donald Trump argue
日范围
3.24 3.43
年范围
2.18 8.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.27
- 开盘价
- 3.29
- 卖价
- 3.25
- 买价
- 3.55
- 最低价
- 3.24
- 最高价
- 3.43
- 交易量
- 3.161 K
- 日变化
- -0.61%
- 月变化
- 5.52%
- 6个月变化
- 6.56%
- 年变化
- -46.55%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值