SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
3.30 USD 0.01 (0.30%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPCE ha avuto una variazione del 0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.27 e ad un massimo di 3.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.27 3.36
Intervallo Annuale
2.18 8.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.29
- Apertura
- 3.31
- Bid
- 3.30
- Ask
- 3.60
- Minimo
- 3.27
- Massimo
- 3.36
- Volume
- 1.946 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- -45.72%
21 settembre, domenica