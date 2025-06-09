통화 / SPCE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
3.30 USD 0.01 (0.30%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPCE 환율이 오늘 0.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.27이고 고가는 3.36이었습니다.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPCE News
- Bernstein sees more downside in Virgin Galactic stock
- Virgin Galactic price target lowered to $2 by Bernstein on cash burn concerns
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- 'SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya Returns With $250 Million 'American Exceptionalism' Deal Targeting AI, Energy, Defense - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- The Largest Space Tech IPO of the Year Just Launched, With a $6.3 Billion Valuation. Can the Stock Go to the Moon?
- Morgan Stanley cuts Virgin Galactic stock price target to $2.50 on delays
- Space Stock Tracker: Firefly's IPO Lights Up Wall Street And Earnings Reports Roll In - Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)
- Virgin Galactic Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops as spaceship development advances
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Virgin Galactic Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Stock Takes Off After Q2 Earnings, Company Continues To Target Commercial Service In 2026 - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- A World Of Opportunity In The Space Economy
- Is Virgin Galactic (SPCE) a Good Stock to Buy before Earnings? - TipRanks.com
- Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – Week of August 4, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Virgin Galactic updates CEO Michael Colglazier’s contract with new compensation terms
- SPCE Stock Price Prediction: Where Virgin Atlantic Could Be by 2025, 2026, and 2030
- RTX (RTX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic Makes A Comeback While Rocket Lab Takes A Breather - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Goldman Sachs assumes coverage on Virgin Galactic stock with neutral rating
- Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Award Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08
- Space stocks soar as Elon Musk and Donald Trump argue
일일 변동 비율
3.27 3.36
년간 변동
2.18 8.19
- 이전 종가
- 3.29
- 시가
- 3.31
- Bid
- 3.30
- Ask
- 3.60
- 저가
- 3.27
- 고가
- 3.36
- 볼륨
- 1.946 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.30%
- 월 변동
- 7.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.20%
- 년간 변동율
- -45.72%
20 9월, 토요일