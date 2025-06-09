Währungen / SPCE
SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
3.28 USD 0.01 (0.30%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SPCE hat sich für heute um -0.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.27 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.36 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SPCE News
- Bernstein sees more downside in Virgin Galactic stock
- Virgin Galactic price target lowered to $2 by Bernstein on cash burn concerns
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- 'SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya Returns With $250 Million 'American Exceptionalism' Deal Targeting AI, Energy, Defense - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- The Largest Space Tech IPO of the Year Just Launched, With a $6.3 Billion Valuation. Can the Stock Go to the Moon?
- Morgan Stanley cuts Virgin Galactic stock price target to $2.50 on delays
- Space Stock Tracker: Firefly's IPO Lights Up Wall Street And Earnings Reports Roll In - Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)
- Virgin Galactic Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops as spaceship development advances
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Virgin Galactic Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Stock Takes Off After Q2 Earnings, Company Continues To Target Commercial Service In 2026 - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- A World Of Opportunity In The Space Economy
- Is Virgin Galactic (SPCE) a Good Stock to Buy before Earnings? - TipRanks.com
- Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – Week of August 4, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Virgin Galactic updates CEO Michael Colglazier’s contract with new compensation terms
- SPCE Stock Price Prediction: Where Virgin Atlantic Could Be by 2025, 2026, and 2030
- RTX (RTX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic Makes A Comeback While Rocket Lab Takes A Breather - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Goldman Sachs assumes coverage on Virgin Galactic stock with neutral rating
- Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Award Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08
- Space stocks soar as Elon Musk and Donald Trump argue
Tagesspanne
3.27 3.36
Jahresspanne
2.18 8.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.29
- Eröffnung
- 3.31
- Bid
- 3.28
- Ask
- 3.58
- Tief
- 3.27
- Hoch
- 3.36
- Volumen
- 726
- Tagesänderung
- -0.30%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.54%
- Jahresänderung
- -46.05%
