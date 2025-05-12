Moedas / MVST
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MVST: Microvast Holdings Inc
3.38 USD 0.02 (0.60%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MVST para hoje mudou para 0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.32 e o mais alto foi 3.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Microvast Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MVST Notícias
- Microvast Skyrockets 1162% in a Year: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- MVST's Expansion in China: How Does This Play for Customer Demand?
- COHR Stock Gains 14% in 3 Months: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
- Microvast Stock: Charging Up Your Portfolio (NASDAQ:MVST)
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th
- Microvast stock price target raised to $6 from $3 at H.C. Wainwright
- Celanese, Archer Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Microvast shares tumble as revenue misses estimates despite profit beat
- Earnings call transcript: Microvast Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- Microvast Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth continues amid technology investments
- Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- Microvast Holdings announces departure of chief financial officer
- Microvast: Digs Deeper Into EU And China Battery Market - Strong Buy (MVST)
- Microvast vs. Arm Holdings: Which Tech Growth Stock is the Better Bet?
- Microvast stock falls after Grizzly report alleges fabricated business
- mvst stock hits 52-week high, reaching $4.34
- MVST stock touches 52-week high at $4.13 amid market rally
- MVST stock hits 52-week high at $3.48 amid soaring annual gains
- Microvast Stock Hits New 52-Week Highs: What's Going On? - Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST)
- Crude Oil Gains 3%; US Inflation Eases In April - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)
- Microvast Stock Rallies After Q1 Results: Here's Why - Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST)
Faixa diária
3.32 3.51
Faixa anual
0.15 4.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.36
- Open
- 3.41
- Bid
- 3.38
- Ask
- 3.68
- Low
- 3.32
- High
- 3.51
- Volume
- 2.307 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 31.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 144.93%
- Mudança anual
- 1252.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh