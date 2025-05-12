货币 / MVST
MVST: Microvast Holdings Inc
3.35 USD 0.12 (3.72%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MVST汇率已更改3.72%。当日，交易品种以低点3.27和高点3.47进行交易。
关注Microvast Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.27 3.47
年范围
0.15 4.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.23
- 开盘价
- 3.29
- 卖价
- 3.35
- 买价
- 3.65
- 最低价
- 3.27
- 最高价
- 3.47
- 交易量
- 2.163 K
- 日变化
- 3.72%
- 月变化
- 29.84%
- 6个月变化
- 142.75%
- 年变化
- 1240.00%
