MVST
MVST: Microvast Holdings Inc
3.61 USD 0.17 (4.94%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MVST ha avuto una variazione del 4.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.44 e ad un massimo di 3.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Microvast Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.44 3.72
Intervallo Annuale
0.15 4.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.44
- Apertura
- 3.47
- Bid
- 3.61
- Ask
- 3.91
- Minimo
- 3.44
- Massimo
- 3.72
- Volume
- 7.655 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 39.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 161.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1344.00%
20 settembre, sabato