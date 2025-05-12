QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MVST
Tornare a Azioni

MVST: Microvast Holdings Inc

3.61 USD 0.17 (4.94%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MVST ha avuto una variazione del 4.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.44 e ad un massimo di 3.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Microvast Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MVST News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.44 3.72
Intervallo Annuale
0.15 4.72
Chiusura Precedente
3.44
Apertura
3.47
Bid
3.61
Ask
3.91
Minimo
3.44
Massimo
3.72
Volume
7.655 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.94%
Variazione Mensile
39.92%
Variazione Semestrale
161.59%
Variazione Annuale
1344.00%
20 settembre, sabato