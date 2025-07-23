Moedas / INVH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INVH: Invitation Homes Inc
29.76 USD 0.13 (0.44%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INVH para hoje mudou para 0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.50 e o mais alto foi 29.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invitation Homes Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INVH Notícias
- Invitation Homes declara dividendo trimestral de US$ 0,29
- Invitation Homes declares $0.29 quarterly dividend
- Walker & Dunlop nomeia ex-CFO da Invitation Homes para conselho
- Walker & Dunlop appoints former Invitation Homes CFO to board
- Forever Dividend Stocks: 3 Income Stocks I Never Plan to Sell
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Mizuho lowers Invitation Homes stock price target on growth outlook
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in INVH Stock?
- Invitation Homes: A Low-Hanging Fruit In The U.S. Housing Market (INVH)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Kids need hands-on money lessons. Why not let them ‘FAFO’?
- Citizens JMP reaffirms Invitation Homes stock rating with $40 target
- 3 Top REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy in August for Passive Income
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Invitation Homes' Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat, Rents Improve Y/Y
- UDR's Q2 FFOA & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Grows
- Compared to Estimates, Invitation Home (INVH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Invitation Homes quarterly revenue beats estimates on high occupancy, strong renewals
- Invitation Home (INVH) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Invitation Homes earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Invitation Homes to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
- Invitation Homes president Charles D. Young to resign; CEO Dallas B. Tanner to assume role
Faixa diária
29.50 29.87
Faixa anual
29.37 35.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.63
- Open
- 29.58
- Bid
- 29.76
- Ask
- 30.06
- Low
- 29.50
- High
- 29.87
- Volume
- 339
- Mudança diária
- 0.44%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.70%
- Mudança anual
- -15.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh