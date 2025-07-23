Währungen / INVH
INVH: Invitation Homes Inc
29.50 USD 0.13 (0.44%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INVH hat sich für heute um -0.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.87 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invitation Homes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
29.47 29.87
Jahresspanne
29.37 35.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 29.63
- Eröffnung
- 29.58
- Bid
- 29.50
- Ask
- 29.80
- Tief
- 29.47
- Hoch
- 29.87
- Volumen
- 5.260 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.44%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.93%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -15.45%
- Jahresänderung
- -16.50%
