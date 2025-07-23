KurseKategorien
INVH: Invitation Homes Inc

29.50 USD 0.13 (0.44%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INVH hat sich für heute um -0.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.87 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invitation Homes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
29.47 29.87
Jahresspanne
29.37 35.80
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
29.63
Eröffnung
29.58
Bid
29.50
Ask
29.80
Tief
29.47
Hoch
29.87
Volumen
5.260 K
Tagesänderung
-0.44%
Monatsänderung
-4.93%
6-Monatsänderung
-15.45%
Jahresänderung
-16.50%
