货币 / INVH
INVH: Invitation Homes Inc
29.78 USD 0.26 (0.88%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INVH汇率已更改0.88%。当日，交易品种以低点29.38和高点29.80进行交易。
关注Invitation Homes Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
INVH新闻
日范围
29.38 29.80
年范围
29.37 35.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.52
- 开盘价
- 29.40
- 卖价
- 29.78
- 买价
- 30.08
- 最低价
- 29.38
- 最高价
- 29.80
- 交易量
- 1.408 K
- 日变化
- 0.88%
- 月变化
- -4.03%
- 6个月变化
- -14.65%
- 年变化
- -15.71%
