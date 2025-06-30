Moedas / GRND
GRND: Grindr Inc
15.75 USD 0.19 (1.22%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GRND para hoje mudou para 1.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.61 e o mais alto foi 15.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Grindr Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
15.61 15.97
Faixa anual
11.51 25.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.56
- Open
- 15.80
- Bid
- 15.75
- Ask
- 16.05
- Low
- 15.61
- High
- 15.97
- Volume
- 661
- Mudança diária
- 1.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.91%
- Mudança anual
- 31.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh