クォートセクション
通貨 / GRND
株に戻る

GRND: Grindr Inc

15.85 USD 0.29 (1.86%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GRNDの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.53の安値と15.97の高値で取引されました。

Grindr Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GRND News

1日のレンジ
15.53 15.97
1年のレンジ
11.51 25.13
以前の終値
15.56
始値
15.80
買値
15.85
買値
16.15
安値
15.53
高値
15.97
出来高
2.957 K
1日の変化
1.86%
1ヶ月の変化
2.72%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.35%
1年の変化
32.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K