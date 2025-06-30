通貨 / GRND
GRND: Grindr Inc
15.85 USD 0.29 (1.86%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GRNDの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.53の安値と15.97の高値で取引されました。
Grindr Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GRND News
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- Short Seller Alleges Grindr Hid SEC Investigation, Inflated User Metrics As Insiders Dumped $236 Million In Shares - Grindr (NYSE:GRND)
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Grindr at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Expansion Insights
- Grindr: More Appealing After The Crash (NYSE:GRND)
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Bumble App Revenues Decline: Is User Churn a Bigger Threat to Growth?
- Bumble's Customer Retention Rate Slips: Is Growth Getting Harder?
- Bumble's Paying Users Drop 8.7% in Q2: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Grindr stock price target lowered to $23 by JMP on slight growth miss
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Grindr stock price target lowered to $20 by Raymond James on MAU growth
- Grindr Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GRND)
- Grindr Inc (GRND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Goldman Sachs lowers Grindr stock price target to $22 on Q2 results
- Grindr August 2025 slides: ’AI-native’ super app strategy faces market skepticism
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Grindr earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Grindr shares tumble as revenue misses estimates
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Grindr CFO Krantz to step down, company reaffirms 2025 guidance
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Jim Cramer Prefers This Financial Stock Over Brighthouse Financial - Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- JMP analyst initiates Grindr stock with Market Outperform rating
1日のレンジ
15.53 15.97
1年のレンジ
11.51 25.13
- 以前の終値
- 15.56
- 始値
- 15.80
- 買値
- 15.85
- 買値
- 16.15
- 安値
- 15.53
- 高値
- 15.97
- 出来高
- 2.957 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.35%
- 1年の変化
- 32.64%
