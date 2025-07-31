Valute / GRND
GRND: Grindr Inc
16.00 USD 0.15 (0.95%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GRND ha avuto una variazione del 0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.87 e ad un massimo di 16.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Grindr Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.87 16.20
Intervallo Annuale
11.51 25.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.85
- Apertura
- 15.87
- Bid
- 16.00
- Ask
- 16.30
- Minimo
- 15.87
- Massimo
- 16.20
- Volume
- 2.589 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 33.89%
20 settembre, sabato