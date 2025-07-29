CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / GRND
GRND: Grindr Inc

15.56 USD 0.17 (1.08%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GRND de hoy ha cambiado un -1.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.66.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Grindr Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
15.34 15.66
Rango anual
11.51 25.13
Cierres anteriores
15.73
Open
15.66
Bid
15.56
Ask
15.86
Low
15.34
High
15.66
Volumen
1.712 K
Cambio diario
-1.08%
Cambio mensual
0.84%
Cambio a 6 meses
-12.98%
Cambio anual
30.21%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B