GRND: Grindr Inc
15.60 USD 0.14 (0.91%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRND exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.31 and at a high of 15.78.
Follow Grindr Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GRND News
- Citizens JMP reiterates Meta stock rating with $900 price target
- Short Seller Alleges Grindr Hid SEC Investigation, Inflated User Metrics As Insiders Dumped $236 Million In Shares - Grindr (NYSE:GRND)
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Grindr at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Expansion Insights
- Grindr: More Appealing After The Crash (NYSE:GRND)
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Bumble App Revenues Decline: Is User Churn a Bigger Threat to Growth?
- Bumble's Customer Retention Rate Slips: Is Growth Getting Harder?
- Bumble's Paying Users Drop 8.7% in Q2: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Grindr stock price target lowered to $23 by JMP on slight growth miss
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Grindr stock price target lowered to $20 by Raymond James on MAU growth
- Grindr Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GRND)
- Grindr Inc (GRND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Goldman Sachs lowers Grindr stock price target to $22 on Q2 results
- Grindr August 2025 slides: ’AI-native’ super app strategy faces market skepticism
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Grindr earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Grindr shares tumble as revenue misses estimates
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Grindr CFO Krantz to step down, company reaffirms 2025 guidance
- Grindr Inc. (GRND) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Jim Cramer Prefers This Financial Stock Over Brighthouse Financial - Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- JMP analyst initiates Grindr stock with Market Outperform rating
Daily Range
15.31 15.78
Year Range
11.51 25.13
- Previous Close
- 15.46
- Open
- 15.31
- Bid
- 15.60
- Ask
- 15.90
- Low
- 15.31
- High
- 15.78
- Volume
- 739
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.75%
- Year Change
- 30.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%