CBU: Community Bank System Inc Common Stock
60.48 USD 0.64 (1.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CBU para hoje mudou para 1.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.04 e o mais alto foi 60.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Community Bank System Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBU Notícias
Faixa diária
60.04 60.50
Faixa anual
49.44 73.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.84
- Open
- 60.16
- Bid
- 60.48
- Ask
- 60.78
- Low
- 60.04
- High
- 60.50
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- 1.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.35%
- Mudança anual
- 5.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh