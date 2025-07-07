KurseKategorien
CBU: Community Bank System Inc Common Stock

62.03 USD 2.19 (3.66%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CBU hat sich für heute um 3.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 60.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.09 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Community Bank System Inc Common Stock-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
60.04 62.09
Jahresspanne
49.44 73.39
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
59.84
Eröffnung
60.16
Bid
62.03
Ask
62.33
Tief
60.04
Hoch
62.09
Volumen
1.183 K
Tagesänderung
3.66%
Monatsänderung
4.76%
6-Monatsänderung
10.10%
Jahresänderung
7.95%
