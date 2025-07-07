通貨 / CBU
CBU: Community Bank System Inc Common Stock
62.03 USD 2.19 (3.66%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CBUの今日の為替レートは、3.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.04の安値と62.09の高値で取引されました。
Community Bank System Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBU News
1日のレンジ
60.04 62.09
1年のレンジ
49.44 73.39
- 以前の終値
- 59.84
- 始値
- 60.16
- 買値
- 62.03
- 買値
- 62.33
- 安値
- 60.04
- 高値
- 62.09
- 出来高
- 1.183 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.10%
- 1年の変化
- 7.95%
