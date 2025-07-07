クォートセクション
通貨 / CBU
CBU: Community Bank System Inc Common Stock

62.03 USD 2.19 (3.66%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CBUの今日の為替レートは、3.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.04の安値と62.09の高値で取引されました。

Community Bank System Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
60.04 62.09
1年のレンジ
49.44 73.39
以前の終値
59.84
始値
60.16
買値
62.03
買値
62.33
安値
60.04
高値
62.09
出来高
1.183 K
1日の変化
3.66%
1ヶ月の変化
4.76%
6ヶ月の変化
10.10%
1年の変化
7.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K