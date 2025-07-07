Valute / CBU
CBU: Community Bank System Inc Common Stock
60.61 USD 1.42 (2.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CBU ha avuto una variazione del -2.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.53 e ad un massimo di 62.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Community Bank System Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.53 62.04
Intervallo Annuale
49.44 73.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.03
- Apertura
- 62.04
- Bid
- 60.61
- Ask
- 60.91
- Minimo
- 60.53
- Massimo
- 62.04
- Volume
- 749
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.48%
20 settembre, sabato