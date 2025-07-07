CotationsSections
Devises / CBU
CBU: Community Bank System Inc Common Stock

60.61 USD 1.42 (2.29%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CBU a changé de -2.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 60.53 et à un maximum de 62.04.

Suivez la dynamique Community Bank System Inc Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
60.53 62.04
Range Annuel
49.44 73.39
Clôture Précédente
62.03
Ouverture
62.04
Bid
60.61
Ask
60.91
Plus Bas
60.53
Plus Haut
62.04
Volume
749
Changement quotidien
-2.29%
Changement Mensuel
2.36%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.58%
Changement Annuel
5.48%
20 septembre, samedi