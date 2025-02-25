Moedas / CADL
CADL: Candel Therapeutics Inc
4.98 USD 0.14 (2.89%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CADL para hoje mudou para 2.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.84 e o mais alto foi 5.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Candel Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CADL Notícias
Faixa diária
4.84 5.02
Faixa anual
3.79 14.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.84
- Open
- 4.94
- Bid
- 4.98
- Ask
- 5.28
- Low
- 4.84
- High
- 5.02
- Volume
- 570
- Mudança diária
- 2.89%
- Mudança mensal
- -14.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.43%
- Mudança anual
- -28.86%
