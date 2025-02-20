Currencies / CADL
CADL: Candel Therapeutics Inc
4.85 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CADL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.82 and at a high of 4.95.
Follow Candel Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CADL News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Candel Therapeutics Stock: Potentially The Next Exciting Oncology Story (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics: Oncolytic Immunotherapy Showing Broad Efficacy In Tough Tumors (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- EMA grants orphan designation to Candel’s cancer therapy
- ASML, J B Hunt Transport And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Candel Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- Brookline Capital initiates Candel Therapeutics stock with Buy rating, $25 target
- Candel Therapeutics added to multiple Russell value indexes
- Candel Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Candel Therapeutics raises $15 million in registered direct offering
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Candel Therapeutics appoints new board member ahead of BLA submission
- Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On? - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics gains FDA RMAT status for prostate cancer therapy
- Candel Therapeutics to Host Investor Conference Call Featuring Expert Clinical Perspectives on CAN-2409 Phase 3 Prostate Cancer Data Following 2025 ASCO Presentation
- Candel Therapeutics: CAN-2409’s Promising Progress Deserves An Upgrade (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel’s phase 3 trial for prostate cancer therapy shows promise
- Candel Therapeutics Reports Prolonged Survival In Mid-Stage Study For Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On? - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Candel Therapeutics stock rises on positive trial data
- Undercovered Dozen: Hammond Power Solutions, Blaize Holdings, Xiaomi, Coherent +
- This Palantir Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX), Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
Daily Range
4.82 4.95
Year Range
3.79 14.60
- Previous Close
- 4.85
- Open
- 4.85
- Bid
- 4.85
- Ask
- 5.15
- Low
- 4.82
- High
- 4.95
- Volume
- 700
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -16.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.77%
- Year Change
- -30.71%
