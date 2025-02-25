통화 / CADL
CADL: Candel Therapeutics Inc
4.81 USD 0.13 (2.63%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CADL 환율이 오늘 -2.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.80이고 고가는 5.01이었습니다.
Candel Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CADL News
- 캔델, ASTRO서 전립선암 3상 임상 데이터 발표
- Candel to present phase 3 prostate cancer trial data at ASTRO meeting
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Candel Therapeutics Stock: Potentially The Next Exciting Oncology Story (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics: Oncolytic Immunotherapy Showing Broad Efficacy In Tough Tumors (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- EMA grants orphan designation to Candel’s cancer therapy
- ASML, J B Hunt Transport And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Candel Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- Brookline Capital initiates Candel Therapeutics stock with Buy rating, $25 target
- Candel Therapeutics added to multiple Russell value indexes
- Candel Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Candel Therapeutics raises $15 million in registered direct offering
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Candel Therapeutics appoints new board member ahead of BLA submission
- Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On? - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics gains FDA RMAT status for prostate cancer therapy
- Candel Therapeutics to Host Investor Conference Call Featuring Expert Clinical Perspectives on CAN-2409 Phase 3 Prostate Cancer Data Following 2025 ASCO Presentation
- Candel Therapeutics: CAN-2409’s Promising Progress Deserves An Upgrade (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel’s phase 3 trial for prostate cancer therapy shows promise
- Candel Therapeutics Reports Prolonged Survival In Mid-Stage Study For Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On? - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Candel Therapeutics stock rises on positive trial data
일일 변동 비율
4.80 5.01
년간 변동
3.79 14.60
- 이전 종가
- 4.94
- 시가
- 5.00
- Bid
- 4.81
- Ask
- 5.11
- 저가
- 4.80
- 고가
- 5.01
- 볼륨
- 904
- 일일 변동
- -2.63%
- 월 변동
- -17.21%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.49%
- 년간 변동율
- -31.29%
