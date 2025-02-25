货币 / CADL
CADL: Candel Therapeutics Inc
4.84 USD 0.01 (0.21%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CADL汇率已更改-0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点4.83和高点5.03进行交易。
关注Candel Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CADL新闻
- Candel将在ASTRO会议上展示前列腺癌三期临床试验数据
- Candel to present phase 3 prostate cancer trial data at ASTRO meeting
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Candel Therapeutics Stock: Potentially The Next Exciting Oncology Story (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics: Oncolytic Immunotherapy Showing Broad Efficacy In Tough Tumors (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- EMA grants orphan designation to Candel’s cancer therapy
- ASML, J B Hunt Transport And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Freedom Broker initiates coverage on Candel Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- Brookline Capital initiates Candel Therapeutics stock with Buy rating, $25 target
- Candel Therapeutics added to multiple Russell value indexes
- Candel Therapeutics stock initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Candel Therapeutics raises $15 million in registered direct offering
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Candel Therapeutics appoints new board member ahead of BLA submission
- Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On? - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics gains FDA RMAT status for prostate cancer therapy
- Candel Therapeutics to Host Investor Conference Call Featuring Expert Clinical Perspectives on CAN-2409 Phase 3 Prostate Cancer Data Following 2025 ASCO Presentation
- Candel Therapeutics: CAN-2409’s Promising Progress Deserves An Upgrade (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel’s phase 3 trial for prostate cancer therapy shows promise
- Candel Therapeutics Reports Prolonged Survival In Mid-Stage Study For Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Candel Therapeutics Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On? - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Candel Therapeutics stock rises on positive trial data
日范围
4.83 5.03
年范围
3.79 14.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.85
- 开盘价
- 4.94
- 卖价
- 4.84
- 买价
- 5.14
- 最低价
- 4.83
- 最高价
- 5.03
- 交易量
- 870
- 日变化
- -0.21%
- 月变化
- -16.70%
- 6个月变化
- -12.95%
- 年变化
- -30.86%
