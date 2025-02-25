QuotazioniSezioni
CADL: Candel Therapeutics Inc

4.81 USD 0.13 (2.63%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CADL ha avuto una variazione del -2.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.80 e ad un massimo di 5.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Candel Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.80 5.01
Intervallo Annuale
3.79 14.60
Chiusura Precedente
4.94
Apertura
5.00
Bid
4.81
Ask
5.11
Minimo
4.80
Massimo
5.01
Volume
904
Variazione giornaliera
-2.63%
Variazione Mensile
-17.21%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.49%
Variazione Annuale
-31.29%
