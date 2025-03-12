Moedas / BRLT
BRLT: Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class A
2.69 USD 0.39 (16.96%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BRLT para hoje mudou para 16.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.34 e o mais alto foi 2.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRLT Notícias
Faixa diária
2.34 2.75
Faixa anual
1.25 3.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.30
- Open
- 2.34
- Bid
- 2.69
- Ask
- 2.99
- Low
- 2.34
- High
- 2.75
- Volume
- 429
- Mudança diária
- 16.96%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 69.18%
- Mudança anual
- 29.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh