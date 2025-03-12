クォートセクション
通貨 / BRLT
BRLT: Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class A

2.69 USD 0.39 (16.96%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BRLTの今日の為替レートは、16.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.34の安値と2.75の高値で取引されました。

Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.34 2.75
1年のレンジ
1.25 3.10
以前の終値
2.30
始値
2.34
買値
2.69
買値
2.99
安値
2.34
高値
2.75
出来高
429
1日の変化
16.96%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.27%
6ヶ月の変化
69.18%
1年の変化
29.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K