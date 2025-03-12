通貨 / BRLT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BRLT: Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class A
2.69 USD 0.39 (16.96%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRLTの今日の為替レートは、16.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.34の安値と2.75の高値で取引されました。
Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRLT News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Brilliant Earth Stock?
- Taylor Swift and Tariffs Can Both Help Sell Diamonds
- The Swift Effect" Strikes Again: Here's How the Singer's Engagement Announcement Impacted Jewelry Stocks This Week
- Brilliant Earth at Midwest Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Brilliant Earth at Lytham Summit: Celebrating 20 Years of Growth
- Brilliant Earth Stock: Special Dividends Don't Create Long-Term Value (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Estimates - Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Brilliant Earth Q2 2025 slides: Sales growth returns as orders surge 18%
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Brilliant Earth earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Brilliant Earth director Harris sells $20k in shares
- TD Cowen highlights top retail ideas as consumers seek value
- Brilliant Earth at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- Beyonce Dazzles on Cowboy Carter Stage in Custom Brilliant Earth Bolo Necklace
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BRLT)
- Brilliant Earth shares surge 10.8% on Q4 earnings beat, strong order growth
1日のレンジ
2.34 2.75
1年のレンジ
1.25 3.10
- 以前の終値
- 2.30
- 始値
- 2.34
- 買値
- 2.69
- 買値
- 2.99
- 安値
- 2.34
- 高値
- 2.75
- 出来高
- 429
- 1日の変化
- 16.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 69.18%
- 1年の変化
- 29.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K