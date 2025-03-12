货币 / BRLT
BRLT: Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class A
2.30 USD 0.08 (3.36%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BRLT汇率已更改-3.36%。当日，交易品种以低点2.24和高点2.55进行交易。
关注Brilliant Earth Group Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BRLT新闻
日范围
2.24 2.55
年范围
1.25 3.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.38
- 开盘价
- 2.40
- 卖价
- 2.30
- 买价
- 2.60
- 最低价
- 2.24
- 最高价
- 2.55
- 交易量
- 327
- 日变化
- -3.36%
- 月变化
- -18.15%
- 6个月变化
- 44.65%
- 年变化
- 10.58%
