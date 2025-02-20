Moedas / BFLY
BFLY: Butterfly Network Inc Class A
1.62 USD 0.01 (0.61%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BFLY para hoje mudou para -0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.60 e o mais alto foi 1.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Butterfly Network Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFLY Notícias
- Butterfly Pipeline Promise Amid Execution Risks: Why I Would Hold For Now (NYSE:BFLY)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Butterfly Network, Omnicell, NVIDIA, Palantir and IBM
- NVIDIA, AI & Quantum Leaders Drive Health Tech: 2 Stocks to Buy
- Butterfly Network appoints Victor Ku as new chief technology officer
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Butterfly Network stock after key study
- Tempus AI or Butterfly: Which AI Health Tech Stock is a Buy Now?
- Clipper Distributing partners with Butterfly Network to offer vet ultrasound
- Butterfly Network deputy general counsel sells $4.5k in shares
- What Makes Butterfly Network (BFLY) a New Buy Stock
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Butterfly Network earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- OpenEvidence Is Quietly Becoming the Google of Medicine - TipRanks.com
- Butterfly Network: Still A Long Way From Profitability (NYSE:BFLY)
- Butterfly Network stock initiated with Buy rating at Craig-Hallum
- TD Cowen maintains Butterfly Network Buy rating, $5 target
- Butterfly Network’s RoHS Lead Exemption Revocation Request Progresses to Stakeholder and Consultant Assessment
- Butterfly Network to Participate at William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
- Undercovered Dozen: Richtech Robotics, Intesa Sanpaolo, BeiGene, Analog Devices +
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Butterfly Network, Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- This Blueprint Medicines Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)
- Nike, FedEx to Report Results as Investors Await Fed's Latest Economic Projections
- Butterfly Network Q4 revenue beats, shares dip on muted outlook
- Butterfly Network Flying High, Wait For The Price To Flutter Down (NYSE:BFLY)
Faixa diária
1.60 1.71
Faixa anual
1.34 4.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.63
- Open
- 1.63
- Bid
- 1.62
- Ask
- 1.92
- Low
- 1.60
- High
- 1.71
- Volume
- 2.050 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.03%
- Mudança anual
- -8.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh