Five Star Galaxy

Introduction
With over 18 years of trading experience, I can tell you that simply buying a "black box" EA and expecting to get rich without any fundamental knowledge is a naive approach. True success comes from understanding the market.

This EA is designed for serious investors who want to trade like professionals. It serves as a powerful hybrid tool: it allows for minimal but effective intervention, bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision.

Key Features:

  1. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive dashboard designed for efficiency.

  2. Error Protection: Built-in safeguards against accidental clicks ("Fat Finger" protection).

  3. High-Speed Execution: Lightning-fast processing for manual orders.

  4. Automated Management: The EA automatically manages (follows up) manual orders placed via the panel.

  5. Highly Customizable: Flexible parameters for both automated and manual strategies.

  6. Advanced Money Management: Tailor your risk per trade with a sophisticated system.

  7. Hybrid Trading Mode: Advanced users can execute entries based on their own analysis while letting the EA handle the exit and trade management.

  8. Full Automation for Beginners: Novice traders can rely on the built-in algorithms for end-to-end transaction decisions.

  9. Risk Control: Limit the number of active symbols to strictly manage portfolio exposure.

  10. Trend Mastery: Specialized logic for navigating trending markets, available for both manual and auto modes.

  11. Advanced Trailing: Supports multi-order trailing stops (Profit and Loss) to lock in gains.

  12. Batch Modification: Easily set TP and SL for multiple orders simultaneously.

  13. External Order Management: Capable of modifying and managing orders not opened by the UI panel.

  14. Defensive Mechanisms: Customized protective orders specifically designed for volatile trending markets.

  15. Flexible Hedging: Supports partial or full hedging on specific symbols or the entire portfolio.

  16. Technical Analysis: Automatically plots yesterday's OHLC to visualize key support and resistance levels.

