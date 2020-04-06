Five Star Galaxy

Introduction
With over 18 years of trading experience, I can tell you that simply buying a "black box" EA and expecting to get rich without any fundamental knowledge is a naive approach. True success comes from understanding the market.

This EA is designed for serious investors who want to trade like professionals. It serves as a powerful hybrid tool: it allows for minimal but effective intervention, bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision.

Key Features:

  1. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive dashboard designed for efficiency.

  2. Error Protection: Built-in safeguards against accidental clicks ("Fat Finger" protection).

  3. High-Speed Execution: Lightning-fast processing for manual orders.

  4. Automated Management: The EA automatically manages (follows up) manual orders placed via the panel.

  5. Highly Customizable: Flexible parameters for both automated and manual strategies.

  6. Advanced Money Management: Tailor your risk per trade with a sophisticated system.

  7. Hybrid Trading Mode: Advanced users can execute entries based on their own analysis while letting the EA handle the exit and trade management.

  8. Full Automation for Beginners: Novice traders can rely on the built-in algorithms for end-to-end transaction decisions.

  9. Risk Control: Limit the number of active symbols to strictly manage portfolio exposure.

  10. Trend Mastery: Specialized logic for navigating trending markets, available for both manual and auto modes.

  11. Advanced Trailing: Supports multi-order trailing stops (Profit and Loss) to lock in gains.

  12. Batch Modification: Easily set TP and SL for multiple orders simultaneously.

  13. External Order Management: Capable of modifying and managing orders not opened by the UI panel.

  14. Defensive Mechanisms: Customized protective orders specifically designed for volatile trending markets.

  15. Flexible Hedging: Supports partial or full hedging on specific symbols or the entire portfolio.

  16. Technical Analysis: Automatically plots yesterday's OHLC to visualize key support and resistance levels.

Эксперты
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Эксперты
From the famous Gold Mining EA developer — SJ presents GoldZ AI – The Next Generation Gold Trading Powerhouse Precision. Intelligence. Profit. GoldZ AI isn’t just another trading robot — it’s your high-speed, market-savvy gold trading partner , built to conquer XAUUSD with a powerful fusion of price action mastery, smart trend detection, and machine learning intelligence . At its core, GoldZ AI thrives on   Asian closing,Llondon opening , New York  opening   session momentum . By identifying
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
