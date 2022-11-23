Golden Pickaxe
- Versão: 2.41
- Atualizado: 6 julho 2025
- Ativações: 10
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files:
XAU Risky Vol
XAU Balanced Vol
XAU Balanced
Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold. You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have your own preference
Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD (aka GOLD)
Timeframe: M1
Features:
- Allows you to retrain Neural Network on your broker's data
- Advanced News and Stock Market Crash Filter
- Flexible customization with a lot of filters and options
- Solid backtest and live performance
- Statistic Panel with Self Diagnostic System and Neural Network Forecast indicator
- Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
- Very easy to use: just read 2 lines of instructions below
How to install
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one XAUUSD M1 chart
- You need to give the EA access to the news list website and time server for news filter and time detection functionality to work correctly. Here is the link for the guide on how to do that (from 1:00 to 2:05)
Requirements
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account
MM & Risk settings
- Allow Opening a new Grid - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids
- Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
- Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
- Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
- Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade
Strategy
- Percentage Pips Mode - on/off percentage pips mode. 1 per. pip = 0.0001 * Curr. Price
- Price Channel Period - period of Donchian channels used to calculate the upper/lower levels
- Price Channel Time Frame - working TF for the Donchian channels
- Daily EMA Period - period of the daily EMA for calculating the medium-term trend
- Volatility Filter - allows you to avoid risky trades during periods of high volatility
Machine Learning
- Enable Neural Network Filter – on/off filtering of trades using ML technology
- Use Built-in Perceptron Configuration – if true, the EA will use built-in Perceptron config. If false, the EA will load the custom config file Perceptron_Config.txt located in the common directory for all MT4/5 terminals
- Min Probability of Profit % - min predicted probability that a trade will result in profit
Perceptron Training
- Perceptron Training Mode – if true, the EA will try to train Perceptron and save results in the external config file Perceptron_Config.txt
- Dataset Max Size - maximum dataset size for raw data
- Neuron in Hidden Layer - number of neurons in the hidden layer. If zero, then no hidden layer will be used
- Training Algo - training algorithm: Levenberg–Marquardt or L-BFGS
- Number of Restarts – max. number of restarts to find global optimum
Grid settings
- Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades
- 2nd Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 2nd trade
- 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
- 6th- Trade Multiplier - multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
- Maximum Trades - max number of grid(averaging) trades
Others
- Trade Comment - comment for orders
- UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
Thank you Valeria Mischenko, Golden Pickaxe ⛏️ actually achieves high quality trades, excellent with automated adjustments of tp and sl as the market moves in either direction, it keeps your money safe with relative zero risk to your funds, so again excellent EA/ trading Robot 🤖