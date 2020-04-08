SMC FiboRe Source Code
- Indicadores
- Jing Bo Wu
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 10
This indicator automatically identifies market structure and plots Fibonacci retracement levels in real time.
It detects key swing highs and lows to mark structural points such as higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows, helping traders quickly understand trend direction and structural shifts.
Based on the detected structure, the indicator dynamically draws Fibonacci levels, allowing traders to easily spot potential retracement, pullback, and entry zones without manual drawing.