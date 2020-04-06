Atmos

An advisor with atomic potential from the first days!

Monitoring

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

    The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pending orders are placed against the price movement. And finally, in the third strategy, work is carried out on the market without using pending orders.

    Most of the time, the advisor is in standby mode, so you should not expect quick results from it. However, a long wait of even several weeks can pay off in just a few hours of active work. This is the whole highlight of the strategy. For a long time, the robot can probe the market and lose small batches of transactions, which is an integral part of the strategy. But as soon as it catches a good price impulse, the deposit can be increased many times over with just one such jerk.

    As a result of a small readjustment, the strategy can be changed using hedging positions. As soon as a certain percentage of drawdown is reached, a position is opened in the opposite direction from the series with the total volume of all open positions + multiplication factor. If as a result the price does not change its direction, then the total profit becomes positive and as soon as it reaches the set percentage of profit, all positions are closed.

    If after opening a hedging position the price reverses, a second hedging position is opened in the opposite direction from the last one, and so on until the entire series of transactions is closed with a set percentage of profit due to a larger volume. Usually during such price impulses the price quickly breaks out of the intended price corridor. So the chances of making a profit in this way are very high.

    Options

    • Settings:
      • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system),
      • Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system settings (this can be much more convenient, easier and more efficient);
      • Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files. The advisor sorts and loads files ready for work in real time.
    • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
    • Auto_Magic   - used exclusively in conjunction with the " Trade_File_Settings " parameter   this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority "MagicNumber", so let's say if  "MagicNumber = 1" , this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search on the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
    • MagicNumber - sets the priority of downloaded files and is also an identifier of positions, therefore it cannot be changed if the advisor has open positions;
    • --------------------------
    • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
    • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
    • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
    • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
    • --------------------------
    • n_Strategy:
      • Strategy_0 - disable all strategies;
      • Strategy_1 - pending orders for breakout;
      • Strategy_2 - pending orders for a rebound;
      • Strategy_3 - trading on the market.
      • Strategy_Copy - if you disable this parameter, the "n_Strategy" option switches to manual control. So, let's say you have the "Trade_File_Settings" mode enabled and all settings are copied from the file, but you want to trade with these settings not on a breakout but on a rebound from levels or vice versa (i.e. in the opposite direction), in this case you disable this flag and manually set the "n_Strategy" trading mode;
      • --------------------------
      • Inp_Point - the multiplication factor of parameters that are calculated in points;
      • --------------------------
      • Turbo - if enabled, the robot will add pending orders based on signals immediately as existing pending orders are triggered, without waiting for open positions to close. This can seriously load the deposit, but the expected profit can also increase significantly;
      • --------------------------
      • RiskPercent - percentage of the deposit for automatic lot calculation;
      • Lot - fixed lot (if RiskPercent=0);
      • Multiplication - coefficient of multiplication of averaging positions;
      • --------------------------
      • Max_Loss - if greater than 0, then in case of a loss that exceeds the value specified here, the robot stops trading until further actions are specified. A red button will light up on the chart and if you press it, the blocking will occur and trading will continue, but it is recommended to re-optimize. By default, if the adviser detects and downloads a new set of files with settings, it will be blocked automatically.
      • Equity_Percentage - calculation   Max_Loss   as a percentage of the deposit;
      • Total_History - the number of days of history for which the trading result should be calculated, it is recommended to be no less than 30 days.
      • -------------------------
      • Close_Time_Min - early closing of positions after time has elapsed, the countdown is in seconds from the moment the positions are opened;
      • -------------------------
      • Spread - the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade;
      • Slippage - permissible slippage;
      • -------------------------
      • Distance - distance for placing the first pending order;
      • Pending_Orders - the number of simultaneously open pending orders;
      • Divergence - the distance between orders;
      • Expiration - the lifetime of pending orders;
      • -------------------------
      • Stop_Loss_Percentage - stop loss as a percentage of the deposit;
      • Minimum_Stop_Loss - minimum distance to stop loss;
      • Take_Profit_Percentage - take profit as a percentage of the deposit;
      • Minimum_Take_Profit - minimum distance to take profit;
      • --------------------------
      • n_Signal:
        • Signal_Candles - trading using candlestick analysis,
        • Signal_Counter - trading on a price rollback from a given trend (on a pullback according to the rubber principle),
        • Signal_Custom - trading using a built-in indicator based on the principle of oversold and overbought market conditions;
      • ---------------------------
      • Step - price measurement step (Signal_Candles);
      • Power - time of price change in seconds (Signal_Candles);
      • ---------------------------
      • Period_MA   - period of the MA indicator (Signal_Counter);
      • Step_MA - the distance of the pull in pips (Signal_Counter);
      • ----------------------------
      • Use_Arrow - trade only at the moment of signal generation (Signal_Custom);
      • Deviations - price deviation (Signal_Custom);
      • ----------------------------
      • Use_Trailing_Stop - use trailing stop;
      • Trail_Time - trailing delay in seconds from the moment the position is opened;
      • Trail_Start - start;
      • Trail_Step - step;
      • NoLoss - breakeven;
      • Min_Profit_No_Loss - minimum breakeven profit;
      • ----------------------------
      • Averaging - averaging of open positions;
      • Last_Price - if enabled, the price of the last position is taken, otherwise the extreme one;
      • MaxTrades - maximum number of averaging positions;
      • PipStep - distance between positions in pips;
      • LotExponent - averaging volume multiplier;
      • ----------------------------
      • Use_Time - time filter;
      • BeginTime - the beginning of a trading session;
      • EndTime - end of trading session;
      • ----------------------------
      • Trailing_Profit - profit trailing in the deposit currency, so let's say if Trailing_Profit = 100 and a profit of 100 dollars is fixed on the account - the function will be activated, as a result, if the profit falls to 50 dollars, then all positions and orders will be closed forcibly. If after the function is activated, the price continues to move and the profit grows, then the closing amount will also grow. Thus, if the profit reaches an amount of approximately 300 dollars, then the closing amount will already be 150 dollars by that time, the closing amount on a price rollback will always be 50% of the maximum achieved;
      • ----------------------------
      • Protected_Amount - non-combustible deposit amount, if the equity drops to this value, all positions and orders will be closed forcibly and trading will stop. It is necessary to take into account that the amount specified here will not participate in trading, accordingly, you cannot specify a non-combustible amount of 100 dollars here if you only have a deposit of 100 dollars;
      • Protected_Copy - copy the Protected_Amount value from a file (if using the settings file system) or locally;
      • ----------------------------
      • Count_Symbol_Max - the number of currency pairs that can be traded simultaneously. The robot counts the number of currency pairs for which positions are open, this is necessary to prevent deposit overload. Let's say 2 positions are open for EURUSD and 3 positions for GBPUSD, the function will return the value - 2. This means that there are only 2 currency pairs in operation;
      • ----------------------------
      • Percentage_Lock - percentage of the total volume of all open positions on the chart for placing the first lock order;
      • Max_DD - the percentage of drawdown of the main series at which the first hedging position is opened;
      • Corridor_Lock - corridor distance for hedging positions;
      • Lot_Exponent_Lock - hedging position coefficient;
      • Percentage_Profit_Lock - percentage of profit for closing all positions;
      • Max_Trades_Lock - maximum number of hedging positions;
      • Inp_Point - multiplication of pip parameters by a specified coefficient;
      • i_Symbol - protection against accidental launch of the advisor on another symbol (the symbol is written here);
      • i_Period - protection against accidental launch of the advisor on a different period (the period is specified here).

      Automatic optimization block

      This is a powerful feature that takes the system to a whole new level. It not only optimizes the adviser, selecting the best settings on a full machine, but also conducts forward testing for the stability of the parameters. I will show you how to use this in the video review.
      • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
      • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
        • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
        • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
        • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
        • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
        • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
        • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
        • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
        • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
        • Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
        • Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
        • Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
        • minimum balance - minimum balance value.
        • Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
        • Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
        • Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.
        • Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.
        • Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.
        • Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
        • Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.
        • Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.
        • Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
        • Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
        • Profit factor - profitability.
        • Recovery factor - recovery factor.
        • Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
        • Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
        • On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
        • Deals - the number of completed transactions.
        • Trades - number of trades.
        • Profit trades - profitable trades.
        • Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
        • Short trades - short trades.
        • Long trades - long trades.
        • Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
        • Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
        • Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
        • Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
        • Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.
        • Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
        • Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
        • Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
      • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
      • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
      • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
      • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
      • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
      • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
      • --------------------------
      • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time;
      • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
      • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
      • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
      • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
      • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
      • Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted;
      • --------------------------
      • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.
      • Switch_Period - duration of cycles;
      • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles.

      Notes read carefully

      • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
      • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
      • There is also a unique opportunity use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor Osa.
      • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Atmos.

      Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: Motives Analysis

      Support

      All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.


      Produtos recomendados
      Lunexa MT4
      Aren Davidian
      Experts
      Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
      Twins Grid System
      Yimin Wu
      Experts
      Please download User Guide / set files / Strategy Tester Report from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689449 Twins Grid System is a powerful and flexible tool for experienced trader. This system is consist of 2 full grids: Grid A and Grid B, each full grid contains 4 basic grid: BuyLimits Grid, SellLimits Grid, BuyStops Grid and SellStops Grid. There are 31 system parameters, 22 parameters for each basic grid. It’s able to create various kinds of grid strategies. Features (1) Some grid
      Shooting Target
      Chui Yu Lui
      Experts
      / ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
      CyNeron MT4
      Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
      2.5 (4)
      Experts
      CyNeron: Comércio de Precisão com Inovação em IA Manual e arquivos de configuração : Entre em contato após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço : O preço aumenta com base no número de cópias vendidas Cópias disponíveis : 5 Análise de Instantâneos com IA: Uma Inovação no Mercado O CyNeron é o primeiro EA no mercado a integrar inteligência artificial avançada em uma abordagem revolucionária de negociação, capturando e processando instantâneos detalhados das condições
      Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
      Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
      Experts
      http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/ See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs. Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits Aviable profitable setting tested ab
      EPriceJPY
      Ngo Yung Lau
      Experts
      EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
      Destiny Master
      Victor Adhitya
      Experts
      Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
      Kovner System
      Burcak Sengezer
      Experts
      Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
      Effective Decision
      Tatiana Savkevych
      Experts
      The Effective Decision bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread on the Forex market. The basis of the bot is a complex algorithm for controlling transactions. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum). Bot environment: Currency pair - EURUSD. TimeFrame - H1. The maximum spread is 20 pips. Required deposit - $10,000 (or equivalent). The maximum drawdown is 12%. Peculiari
      Kilimanjaro EA
      Botond Ratonyi
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
      WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Experts
      I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
      Multi Sniper mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      5 (3)
      Experts
      O EA MULTI SNIPER é um sistema de negociação automático preciso com cerca de 90% de precisão para a plataforma MT4. Este EA de scalping lucrativo é realmente um dos sistemas mais estáveis ​​do mercado atualmente. É um produto original oferecido apenas neste site MQL5. Baixe os arquivos EA Set_files para teste e negociação: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implementação do método de juros compostos e técnicas de scalping. - O sistema define o SL dinâmico automaticamente, dependendo da volatil
      MonexScalp
      Behzad Shadfar
      Experts
      Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
      Work Stations
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Experts
      Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
      Radar Fibo 123
      Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
      Experts
      https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 Com esta ferramenta irá ajudá-lo a executar automaticamente SL que são vencedores Forme uma estratégia Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 com entradas mínimas de loteria como suporte e resistência Seja agressivo em tudo que está nesse suporte e resistência. Ele aplica o fechamento automático e trava automaticamente. Onde você procura ganhos mínimos e máximos por mês. Ativo no mês seguinte.  
      Smoothed Duster EA
      John Wangombe
      Experts
      This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
      EU Compounder
      Caroline Wanjiku Maina
      Experts
      Presenting to you my baby...The EU Compounder. Beautiful. This EA was designed for use by the financial institutions. The big players. If you want smooth consistent gains on your account, this is the go-to product.  Free demo version to test it out and confirm the alpha returns made by the EA. Parameter: Risk Level - (to control the amount of risk depending on the account balance) Recommended Setting: 1 = at least $1000 deposit 2 = at least $2000 deposit 3 = at least $3000 deposit 4 = at least
      Trend Bender Pro
      Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
      Experts
      Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
      UniTradeXpert
      Tsz Fung Wong
      Experts
      Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
      BitBull EA MT4
      Arseny Potyekhin
      Experts
      Prezados Traders, É com grande prazer que apresento a vocês nosso mais recente projeto. EA BitBull. A negociação real de criptomoedas agora se tornou uma realidade! Como esta estratégia é tão única, eu quero vender apenas um número limitado de licenças. Portanto, o preço aumentará constantemente para limitar as vendas. O próximo preço é 790 USD. Com a ajuda de nossos estimados parceiros de todo o mundo, conseguimos desenvolver uma estratégia inovadora de criptomoedas. Esta estratégia combina p
      SureFire Revolution
      Pui Yan Lam
      Experts
      Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
      Algo Samurai
      Abdul Malikul Hanan
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Live Account Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2229036 Set File Used : algosamurai_SR_V2 Algo Samurai Expert Advisor Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all wit
      PowerEA1
      Hasan Abdulhussein
      Experts
      The expert advisor opens daily trades with specific lot sizes based on complex mathematics. It does not engage in risky behavior, does not use martingale, does not average down, and does not hedge. The results of the expert advisor become apparent after a long period, more than 3 months, and it annually multiplies the capital several times. It can multiply $1,000 to $100,000 or more within two or three years. You can see its performance through backtesting. When you purchase the product, open th
      FxGold marathon breakout
      Mr Anuchat Udomsin
      Experts
      FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
      Quant Fleet MT4
      Timo Roth
      Experts
      Apresentando: Quant Fleet MT4 2.0! O Quant Fleet opera no par USDJPY utilizando cinco estratégias independentes para uma ampla diversificação. A diferença para o Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 é que agora há seis subestratégias adicionais que reforçam o desempenho. Promoção de Lançamento: O preço aumentará após as primeiras 20 cópias serem vendidas. Grupo público:  Join Documentação e predefinidos:  click here Sinal:  click here Principais características: Instalação fácil: Pronto em poucos passos —
      WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Experts
      I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
      Arman Flying EA R1
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
      Perceptrader AI
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      Experts
      EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
      Advanced Sniper Pro EA mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Experts
      O EA ADVANCED SNIPER PRO é um sistema de negociação automática preciso com uma taxa de acerto de cerca de 90%. Este EA é um dos robôs de scalping mais estáveis, consistentes e lucrativos do mundo. É um produto original oferecido apenas neste site MQL5. Baixe os arquivos EA Set_files para teste e negociação: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file O EA possui uma variedade de configurações que traders profissionais podem usar conforme suas necessidades. Iniciantes em Forex podem simplesmente usar os S
      WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Experts
      I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
      Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (20)
      Experts
      Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
      Quantum Emperor MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (172)
      Experts
      Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
      AI Forex Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.69 (13)
      Experts
      AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
      Quantum King MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
      Aura Black Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.6 (20)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
      Jesko
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      Experts
      Jesko EA –  Jesko é um Expert Advisor (EA) especial , construído sobre uma estratégia comprovada que foi otimizada e testada ao longo de muitos anos. Ele já foi testado em contas reais e demonstrou consistentemente um desempenho lucrativo e de baixo risco . Agora decidimos disponibilizá-lo ao público. Signal live     Quatro meses de conta real  Instalação fácil  Funciona em qualquer corretora (conta ECN recomendada)  Depósito mínimo: 100 USD  Suporte 24/7  Compre o Jesko uma vez – receba nossos
      Gold Emperor EA
      Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
      Experts
      Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
      Aura Neuron MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.58 (12)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.32 (38)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      The Infinity EA MT4
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.87 (30)
      Experts
      Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
      The Gold Reaper MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      4.58 (31)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
      Blox
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $ Sinal ao vivo >>>>>   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clique Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendente
      Gold Trade Pro
      Profalgo Limited
      4.61 (23)
      Experts
      Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
      Gold Medalist
      Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
      Experts
      Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
      Gold Mining EA
      Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
      Experts
      Gold Mining EA é um sofisticado sistema de negociação automatizado que combina análise técnica baseada em momentum com gestão inteligente de grade. Projetado principalmente para mercados de tendência como Ouro (XAUUSD), este EA usa uma combinação única dos indicadores Aroon Oscillator e RSI para identificar pontos de entrada de alta probabilidade enquanto gerencia o risco através de múltiplos mecanismos de proteção. Estilo de Negociação: Grid Trading com Seguimento de Tendência Melhores Instrume
      FXbot mt4
      Marek Kvarda
      5 (1)
      Experts
      This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
      Swap Master MT4
      Thang Chu
      Experts
      Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
      Gold Garden MT4
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (3)
      Experts
      O aprendizado profundo está remodelando o comércio de ouro, e assistentes inteligentes, como jardineiros, cuidam de jardins de negociação. O "Gold Garden" EA emprega tecnologia inteligente de aprendizado profundo e 20 anos de treinamento de dados para melhorar significativamente o desempenho da estratégia. Com ele, o trading se torna mais fácil e inteligente. Vamos nos unir para iniciar a era do trading inteligente e transformar o trading em um jardim de felicidade. Este será o seu exclusivo Gol
      GoldZ AI
      Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
      Experts
      GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
      Big Forex Players MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.81 (42)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      CyNera MT4
      Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
      2.87 (15)
      Experts
      CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
      One Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.6 (15)
      Experts
      Apresentando o One Gold EA, um sofisticado robô de negociação para ouro na plataforma Meta Trader, desenvolvido para auxiliar os traders com análises avançadas de mercado. Nossa tecnologia proprietária alavanca redes neurais e algoritmos baseados em dados para analisar dados históricos e em tempo real do mercado de ouro, fornecendo insights que podem auxiliar na tomada de decisões. Ao contrário das estratégias manuais tradicionais, o One Gold EA opera com intervenção mínima, agilizando o process
      The Simple Worker
      Anatoliy Ryzhakov
      Experts
      The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
      Stock Indexes EA MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4 (4)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
      Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
      Sergey Batudayev
      Experts
      Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold. The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money. Inside, it includes: a limit on the maximum number of orders; a profit target for the whole basket in account currency; equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed. It is not a “magic button”, but a tool f
      AlphaCore System MT4
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      5 (1)
      Experts
      AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
      HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      5 (26)
      Experts
      Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
      Fundamental Trader
      Sara Sabaghi
      4.82 (17)
      Experts
      Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
      Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
      Mark Nicole Olarte
      Experts
      ================================================================================               SCANNER DE VANTAGEM ESTATÍSTICA DE 8 PILARES               ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~         Matemática Pura. Zero Indicadores. Vantagem Profissional. ================================================================================                "Pare de apostar. Comece a negociar com estatísticas." ================================================================================ POR QUE
      Mais do autor
      Banker Pro
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
      TradeMax
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
      FREE
      Transformer
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions   Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms  -  strategi
      FREE
      Osa
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
      FREE
      Night Express
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
      FREE
      Director
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
      FREE
      Master Class
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
      FREE
      SuperProf
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling some
      FREE
      KyberNet
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      KyberNet  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Ope
      FREE
      Optimus and Partners
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Optimus   uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major and
      FREE
      Advisor Manager
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Utilitários
      Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically and directly into the advisor code, from our serv
      FREE
      Hedging positions
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      5 (2)
      Experts
      The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
      Optimus Prime
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      Optimus Prime  uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major
      Hyper
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
      Bunny
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
      File Manager
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Utilitários
      Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This   is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically directly from our server, via the Internet. Th
      Modern Forex Technologies
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
      Night
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Night   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20:00 to 08
      Cobra Trader
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Basic principle of operation   The robot's purpose is to automatically detect correction moments after significant price fluctuations in the market. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection   entry points after strong price movements Pending o
      Emperor
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions       allow you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms   — strategies have been tested on historical data Reliability   — the risks of errors in the code a
      Voltra Pulse
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Indicadores
      General   Description Voltra   Pulse   is   a   modern   adaptive   indicator   designed   to   identify   trends   and   reversal   points.   It   is   based   on   an   enhanced   moving   average   algorithm   that   dynamically   adjusts   to   market   volatility. Key   Features Adaptivity :   automatically   adjusts   sensitivity   depending   on   current   volatility. Dual   signal   system :   combines   a   fast   and   a   slow   line   to   reliably   confirm   signals. Minimal   lag
      Filtro:
      Sem comentários
      Responder ao comentário