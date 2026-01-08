Voltra Pulse

General Description

Voltra Pulse is a modern adaptive indicator designed to identify trends and reversal points. 

It is based on an enhanced moving average algorithm that dynamically adjusts to market volatility.

Key Features

  • Adaptivity: automatically adjusts sensitivity depending on current volatility.

  • Dual signal system: combines a fast and a slow line to reliably confirm signals.

  • Minimal lag: thanks to an optimized algorithm, it responds to price changes faster than classic MAs.

  • Versatility: effective on all timeframes and assets (Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies).

Indicator Components

Fast Line (Voltra Fast)

  • Color: green.

  • Displays the short‑term trend.

  • Serves to detect early reversals.

Slow Line (Voltra Slow)

  • Color: red.

  • Filters noise and confirms trend strength.

  • Used as a support/resistance level.

Trading Signals

Buy:

  • Voltra Fast crosses Voltra Slow from below upward.

  • Additionally: the lines diverge, strengthening the signal.

Sell:

  • Voltra Fast crosses Voltra Slow from above downward.

  • Additionally: the lines converge/intertwine, indicating trend weakness.

Neutral Zone:

  • The lines move in parallel — the market is in consolidation.

  • It is recommended to avoid entering trades.

Default Settings

  • Fast line period: 10.

  • Slow line period: 21.

  • Adaptation coefficient: 0.5 (optimal for most assets).

  • Colors: green (Fast), red (Slow).

Application Recommendations

For trend trading:

  • Open positions in the direction of the line crossover.

  • Use a stop‑loss order behind the nearest extreme.

For noise filtering:

  • Trade only when the lines clearly diverge.

  • Avoid trades if the lines intertwine for more than 3 bars.

Combination with other tools:

  • Confirm the signal with support/resistance levels.

  • Add an oscillator (RSI, Stochastic) to filter overbought/oversold conditions.

Advantages Over Classic MAs

  • Fewer false signals due to adaptive filtering.

  • Early detection of reversals thanks to a dynamic period.

  • Works on all timeframes — from M1 to D1.

Limitations

  • In sideways markets, frequent crossovers may occur — use additional filters.

  • During sharp news events, signals may lag — take the economic calendar into account.

Conclusion

Voltra Pulse is a powerful tool for traders who value a balance between sensitivity and reliability.

Suitable for both scalping and medium‑term trading.

