Atmos

An advisor with atomic potential from the first days!

Monitoring

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

    The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pending orders are placed against the price movement. And finally, in the third strategy, work is carried out on the market without using pending orders.

    Most of the time, the advisor is in standby mode, so you should not expect quick results from it. However, a long wait of even several weeks can pay off in just a few hours of active work. This is the whole highlight of the strategy. For a long time, the robot can probe the market and lose small batches of transactions, which is an integral part of the strategy. But as soon as it catches a good price impulse, the deposit can be increased many times over with just one such jerk.

    As a result of a small readjustment, the strategy can be changed using hedging positions. As soon as a certain percentage of drawdown is reached, a position is opened in the opposite direction from the series with the total volume of all open positions + multiplication factor. If as a result the price does not change its direction, then the total profit becomes positive and as soon as it reaches the set percentage of profit, all positions are closed.

    If after opening a hedging position the price reverses, a second hedging position is opened in the opposite direction from the last one, and so on until the entire series of transactions is closed with a set percentage of profit due to a larger volume. Usually during such price impulses the price quickly breaks out of the intended price corridor. So the chances of making a profit in this way are very high.

    Options

    • Settings:
      • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system),
      • Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system settings (this can be much more convenient, easier and more efficient);
      • Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files. The advisor sorts and loads files ready for work in real time.
    • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
    • Auto_Magic   - used exclusively in conjunction with the " Trade_File_Settings " parameter   this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority "MagicNumber", so let's say if  "MagicNumber = 1" , this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search on the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
    • MagicNumber - sets the priority of downloaded files and is also an identifier of positions, therefore it cannot be changed if the advisor has open positions;
    • --------------------------
    • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
    • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
    • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
    • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
    • --------------------------
    • n_Strategy:
      • Strategy_0 - disable all strategies;
      • Strategy_1 - pending orders for breakout;
      • Strategy_2 - pending orders for a rebound;
      • Strategy_3 - trading on the market.
      • Strategy_Copy - if you disable this parameter, the "n_Strategy" option switches to manual control. So, let's say you have the "Trade_File_Settings" mode enabled and all settings are copied from the file, but you want to trade with these settings not on a breakout but on a rebound from levels or vice versa (i.e. in the opposite direction), in this case you disable this flag and manually set the "n_Strategy" trading mode;
      • --------------------------
      • Inp_Point - the multiplication factor of parameters that are calculated in points;
      • --------------------------
      • Turbo - if enabled, the robot will add pending orders based on signals immediately as existing pending orders are triggered, without waiting for open positions to close. This can seriously load the deposit, but the expected profit can also increase significantly;
      • --------------------------
      • RiskPercent - percentage of the deposit for automatic lot calculation;
      • Lot - fixed lot (if RiskPercent=0);
      • Multiplication - coefficient of multiplication of averaging positions;
      • --------------------------
      • Max_Loss - if greater than 0, then in case of a loss that exceeds the value specified here, the robot stops trading until further actions are specified. A red button will light up on the chart and if you press it, the blocking will occur and trading will continue, but it is recommended to re-optimize. By default, if the adviser detects and downloads a new set of files with settings, it will be blocked automatically.
      • Equity_Percentage - calculation   Max_Loss   as a percentage of the deposit;
      • Total_History - the number of days of history for which the trading result should be calculated, it is recommended to be no less than 30 days.
      • -------------------------
      • Close_Time_Min - early closing of positions after time has elapsed, the countdown is in seconds from the moment the positions are opened;
      • -------------------------
      • Spread - the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade;
      • Slippage - permissible slippage;
      • -------------------------
      • Distance - distance for placing the first pending order;
      • Pending_Orders - the number of simultaneously open pending orders;
      • Divergence - the distance between orders;
      • Expiration - the lifetime of pending orders;
      • -------------------------
      • Stop_Loss_Percentage - stop loss as a percentage of the deposit;
      • Minimum_Stop_Loss - minimum distance to stop loss;
      • Take_Profit_Percentage - take profit as a percentage of the deposit;
      • Minimum_Take_Profit - minimum distance to take profit;
      • --------------------------
      • n_Signal:
        • Signal_Candles - trading using candlestick analysis,
        • Signal_Counter - trading on a price rollback from a given trend (on a pullback according to the rubber principle),
        • Signal_Custom - trading using a built-in indicator based on the principle of oversold and overbought market conditions;
      • ---------------------------
      • Step - price measurement step (Signal_Candles);
      • Power - time of price change in seconds (Signal_Candles);
      • ---------------------------
      • Period_MA   - period of the MA indicator (Signal_Counter);
      • Step_MA - the distance of the pull in pips (Signal_Counter);
      • ----------------------------
      • Use_Arrow - trade only at the moment of signal generation (Signal_Custom);
      • Deviations - price deviation (Signal_Custom);
      • ----------------------------
      • Use_Trailing_Stop - use trailing stop;
      • Trail_Time - trailing delay in seconds from the moment the position is opened;
      • Trail_Start - start;
      • Trail_Step - step;
      • NoLoss - breakeven;
      • Min_Profit_No_Loss - minimum breakeven profit;
      • ----------------------------
      • Averaging - averaging of open positions;
      • Last_Price - if enabled, the price of the last position is taken, otherwise the extreme one;
      • MaxTrades - maximum number of averaging positions;
      • PipStep - distance between positions in pips;
      • LotExponent - averaging volume multiplier;
      • ----------------------------
      • Use_Time - time filter;
      • BeginTime - the beginning of a trading session;
      • EndTime - end of trading session;
      • ----------------------------
      • Trailing_Profit - profit trailing in the deposit currency, so let's say if Trailing_Profit = 100 and a profit of 100 dollars is fixed on the account - the function will be activated, as a result, if the profit falls to 50 dollars, then all positions and orders will be closed forcibly. If after the function is activated, the price continues to move and the profit grows, then the closing amount will also grow. Thus, if the profit reaches an amount of approximately 300 dollars, then the closing amount will already be 150 dollars by that time, the closing amount on a price rollback will always be 50% of the maximum achieved;
      • ----------------------------
      • Protected_Amount - non-combustible deposit amount, if the equity drops to this value, all positions and orders will be closed forcibly and trading will stop. It is necessary to take into account that the amount specified here will not participate in trading, accordingly, you cannot specify a non-combustible amount of 100 dollars here if you only have a deposit of 100 dollars;
      • Protected_Copy - copy the Protected_Amount value from a file (if using the settings file system) or locally;
      • ----------------------------
      • Count_Symbol_Max - the number of currency pairs that can be traded simultaneously. The robot counts the number of currency pairs for which positions are open, this is necessary to prevent deposit overload. Let's say 2 positions are open for EURUSD and 3 positions for GBPUSD, the function will return the value - 2. This means that there are only 2 currency pairs in operation;
      • ----------------------------
      • Percentage_Lock - percentage of the total volume of all open positions on the chart for placing the first lock order;
      • Max_DD - the percentage of drawdown of the main series at which the first hedging position is opened;
      • Corridor_Lock - corridor distance for hedging positions;
      • Lot_Exponent_Lock - hedging position coefficient;
      • Percentage_Profit_Lock - percentage of profit for closing all positions;
      • Max_Trades_Lock - maximum number of hedging positions;
      • Inp_Point - multiplication of pip parameters by a specified coefficient;
      • i_Symbol - protection against accidental launch of the advisor on another symbol (the symbol is written here);
      • i_Period - protection against accidental launch of the advisor on a different period (the period is specified here).

      Automatic optimization block

      This is a powerful feature that takes the system to a whole new level. It not only optimizes the adviser, selecting the best settings on a full machine, but also conducts forward testing for the stability of the parameters. I will show you how to use this in the video review.
      • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
      • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
        • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
        • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
        • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
        • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
        • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
        • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
        • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
        • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
        • Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
        • Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
        • Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
        • minimum balance - minimum balance value.
        • Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
        • Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
        • Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.
        • Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.
        • Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.
        • Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
        • Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.
        • Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.
        • Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
        • Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
        • Profit factor - profitability.
        • Recovery factor - recovery factor.
        • Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
        • Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
        • On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
        • Deals - the number of completed transactions.
        • Trades - number of trades.
        • Profit trades - profitable trades.
        • Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
        • Short trades - short trades.
        • Long trades - long trades.
        • Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
        • Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
        • Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
        • Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
        • Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.
        • Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
        • Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
        • Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
      • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
      • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
      • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
      • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
      • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
      • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
      • --------------------------
      • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time;
      • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
      • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
      • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
      • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
      • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
      • Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted;
      • --------------------------
      • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.
      • Switch_Period - duration of cycles;
      • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles.

      Notes read carefully

      • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
      • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
      • There is also a unique opportunity use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor Osa.
      • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Atmos.

      Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: Motives Analysis

      Support

      All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.


      추천 제품
      Lunexa MT4
      Aren Davidian
      Experts
      Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
      Twins Grid System
      Yimin Wu
      Experts
      Please download User Guide / set files / Strategy Tester Report from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689449 Twins Grid System is a powerful and flexible tool for experienced trader. This system is consist of 2 full grids: Grid A and Grid B, each full grid contains 4 basic grid: BuyLimits Grid, SellLimits Grid, BuyStops Grid and SellStops Grid. There are 31 system parameters, 22 parameters for each basic grid. It’s able to create various kinds of grid strategies. Features (1) Some grid
      Shooting Target
      Chui Yu Lui
      Experts
      / ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
      CyNeron MT4
      Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
      2.5 (4)
      Experts
      CyNeron: 정밀한 거래와 AI 혁신의 결합 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일 : 구매 후 연락주시면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 보내드립니다 가격 : 판매된 복사본 수에 따라 가격이 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본 : 5 AI 기반 스냅샷 분석: 시장 최초 CyNeron은 시장 조건의 상세 스냅샷을 캡처하고 처리하는 혁신적인 거래 접근 방식에 최첨단 AI를 통합한 시장 최초의 EA입니다. 최첨단 AI 뉴럴 네트워크를 활용하여 가격 데이터와 기술 지표를 평가하고, 시장 움직임에 대한 고도의 정확한 예측을 제공하여 정밀하고 전략적인 거래 결정을 가능하게 합니다. 이 AI 기반 기술은 CyNeron을 돋보이게 하며, 실시간으로 변화하는 시장 동향에 동적으로 적응하고 이전에 얻을 수 없었던 통찰력을 거래자들에게 제공합니다. 심볼 XAUUSD (골드) 시간 프레임 M15 또는 M30   자본 최소 $100 브로커 모든 브로커 계좌 유형 모든 계좌, 낮은 스프레드 선호 레버리지 1:20 이상 VPS 권장되
      Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
      Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
      Experts
      http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/ See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs. Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits Aviable profitable setting tested ab
      EPriceJPY
      Ngo Yung Lau
      Experts
      EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
      Destiny Master
      Victor Adhitya
      Experts
      Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
      Kovner System
      Burcak Sengezer
      Experts
      Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
      Effective Decision
      Tatiana Savkevych
      Experts
      The Effective Decision bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread on the Forex market. The basis of the bot is a complex algorithm for controlling transactions. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum). Bot environment: Currency pair - EURUSD. TimeFrame - H1. The maximum spread is 20 pips. Required deposit - $10,000 (or equivalent). The maximum drawdown is 12%. Peculiari
      Kilimanjaro EA
      Botond Ratonyi
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
      WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Experts
      I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
      Multi Sniper mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      5 (3)
      Experts
      MULTI SNIPER EA는 MT4 플랫폼에서 약 90%의 정확도를 제공하는 정밀 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - 복리 계산법 및 스캘핑 기법을 구현했습니다. - 시스템은 시장 변동성에 따라 동적 손절매(SL)를 자동으로 설정합니다. - EA는 기본적으로 자동(랏 계산) 위험 관리 기능과 고정 랏 옵션을 제공합니다. - 거래 진입 민감도 매개변수 조정 가능. - 주말 거래 갭 없음. - 1분 단위 정확도의 정밀한 작동 시간 필터. - 스프레드 디스플레이 내장. - 로봇에 손익분기점 기능 탑재. - 계좌 레버리지: 1:30~1:2000 범위. - 가장 권장되는 통화쌍은 GBPCAD, GBPAUD입니다.  - 위험한 마팅게일/그리
      MonexScalp
      Behzad Shadfar
      Experts
      Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
      Work Stations
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Experts
      Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
      Radar Fibo 123
      Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
      Experts
      https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 이 도구를 사용하면 승자 SL을 자동으로 실행할 수 있습니다. 최소 복권 항목을 지원 및 저항으로 사용하여 피보나치 레이더 Fibo 123 전략을 형성하십시오. 그 지지와 저항에 있는 모든 것에 대해 공격적이 되십시오. i doguleul sayonghamyeon seungja SLeul jadong-eulo silhaenghal su issseubnida. choeso boggwon hangmog-eul jiwon mich jeohang-eulo sayonghayeo pibonachi leideo Fibo 123 jeonlyag-eul hyeongseonghasibsio. geu jijiwa jeohang-e issneun modeun geos-e daehae gong-gyeogjeog-i doesibsio.
      Smoothed Duster EA
      John Wangombe
      Experts
      This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
      EU Compounder
      Caroline Wanjiku Maina
      Experts
      Presenting to you my baby...The EU Compounder. Beautiful. This EA was designed for use by the financial institutions. The big players. If you want smooth consistent gains on your account, this is the go-to product.  Free demo version to test it out and confirm the alpha returns made by the EA. Parameter: Risk Level - (to control the amount of risk depending on the account balance) Recommended Setting: 1 = at least $1000 deposit 2 = at least $2000 deposit 3 = at least $3000 deposit 4 = at least
      Trend Bender Pro
      Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
      Experts
      Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
      UniTradeXpert
      Tsz Fung Wong
      Experts
      Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
      BitBull EA MT4
      Arseny Potyekhin
      Experts
      친애하는 트레이더 여러분, 저는 여러분께 저희의 최신 프로젝트를 소개하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다. EA BitBull. 진정한 암호화폐 트레이딩이 이제 현실이 되었습니다! 이 전략이 매우 독특하기 때문에 라이선스 수를 제한하여 판매하고자 합니다. 따라서 판매를 제한하기 위해 가격은 점진적으로 상승할 것입니다. 다음 가격은 790 USD입니다. 전 세계의 존경하는 파트너들의 도움으로 혁신적인 암호화 전략을 개발하는 데 성공했습니다. 이 전략은 트렌드 추종 원칙과 평균 회귀 전략을 완벽하게 결합합니다. RNN(순환 신경망) 및 LSTM(장단기 메모리 네트워크)과 같은 고급 신경망을 활용합니다. BTC BitBull EA가 성공적으로 완료된 후, 이제 ETH/BTC 및 ETH/USD 거래 페어에 집중하고 있습니다. 이 기술을 활용하기 위해 사전 거래 경험이 전혀 필요하지 않다는 점이 특히 주목할 만합니다! 최적의 결과를 위해 다음 설정 및 구성을 준수하고 적용해야 합니다: 브로커
      SureFire Revolution
      Pui Yan Lam
      Experts
      Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
      Algo Samurai
      Abdul Malikul Hanan
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Live Account Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2229036 Set File Used : algosamurai_SR_V2 Algo Samurai Expert Advisor Algo Samurai is a complete automated forex trading strategy designed for all skill levels. It's more than just software; it's a fully automatic trading robot that uses self-adaptive market algorithms to analyze price movements and identify trading opportunities. It also features a built-in Smart Profit Lock System to secure your gains while the trade remains open, all wit
      PowerEA1
      Hasan Abdulhussein
      Experts
      The expert advisor opens daily trades with specific lot sizes based on complex mathematics. It does not engage in risky behavior, does not use martingale, does not average down, and does not hedge. The results of the expert advisor become apparent after a long period, more than 3 months, and it annually multiplies the capital several times. It can multiply $1,000 to $100,000 or more within two or three years. You can see its performance through backtesting. When you purchase the product, open th
      FxGold marathon breakout
      Mr Anuchat Udomsin
      Experts
      FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
      Quant Fleet MT4
      Timo Roth
      Experts
      Quant Fleet MT4 2.0 소개! Quant Fleet는 USDJPY를 대상으로 다섯 개의 독립적인 전략을 통해 폭넓은 분산 투자를 실행합니다. Quant Fleet MT5 1.0과의 차이점은, 여섯 개의 하위 전략이 성과를 보조하고 있다는 점입니다. 출시 프로모션: 최초 20개가 판매되면 가격이 인상됩니다. 공개 그룹:   Join 설명서 및 프리셋:   click here 신호:   click here 주요 특징 간편한 설치:   몇 단계만으로 준비 완료 – USDJPY 차트에 알고리즘을 드래그하고 set파일을 로드하면 됩니다. 안전한 리스크 관리:   마틴게일, 그리드 등 위험한 자금 운용 방식은 일절 사용하지 않으며, 거래당 고정된 리스크(잔고 대비 비율)를 적용합니다. 안정적인 성장:   장기적인 안정성을 목표로 설계되어, 포트폴리오에 추가 가능한 알고리즘입니다. Prop 펌 친화적:   낮은 일일 손실률 및 역사적으로 낮은 최대 손실률 사용자 설정 가
      WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Experts
      I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
      Arman Flying EA R1
      Samir Arman
      Experts
      Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
      Perceptrader AI
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      Experts
      EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
      Advanced Sniper Pro EA mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Experts
      ADVANCED SNIPER PRO EA는 약 90%의 승률을 자랑하는 정밀 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 이 EA는 전 세계에서 가장 안정적이고 일관되며 수익성이 높은 스캘핑 로봇 중 하나입니다. MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file EA는 전문 트레이더가 필요에 따라 사용할 수 있는 다양한 설정을 제공합니다. 외환 거래 초보자는 기본 설정과 함께 기본 Set_files를 간편하게 사용할 수 있습니다. EA 고유 기능: - 머신 러닝 기법을 사용합니다. - 변동성에 따라 조정 가능한 손절매 - 조정 가능한 청산 필터 및 스프레드 설정 - 고정 손절매(SL) 및 고정 손절매(TP) 옵션 - EA는 시장 변동성에 따라 동적 손절매(SL)를 자동으로 설정합니다. - 로봇은 기본적으로 자동 위험 관리 및 고정 로트 옵션을 제공합니다. - 조정 가능한
      WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
      Nirundorn Promphao
      Experts
      I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
      이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (20)
      Experts
      볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
      Quantum Emperor MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (172)
      Experts
      소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
      AI Forex Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.69 (13)
      Experts
      AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
      Quantum King MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
      Aura Black Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.6 (20)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
      Jesko
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      Experts
      Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
      Gold Emperor EA
      Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
      Experts
      Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
      Aura Neuron MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.58 (12)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.32 (38)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      The Infinity EA MT4
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.87 (30)
      Experts
      ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
      The Gold Reaper MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      4.58 (31)
      Experts
      소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
      Blox
      Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
      5 (2)
      Experts
      2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
      Gold Trade Pro
      Profalgo Limited
      4.61 (23)
      Experts
      프로모션 시작! 449$에 얼마 남지 않았습니다! 다음 가격: 599$ 최종 가격: 999$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro는 금 거래 EA의 클럽에 합류하지만 한 가지 큰 차이점이 있습니다. 이것은 진정한 거래 전략입니다. "실제 거래 전략"이란 무엇을 의미합니까?   아시다시피 시장에 있는 거의 모든 Gold EA는 단순한 그리드/마팅게일 시스템으로 시장이 초기
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
      Gold Medalist
      Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
      Experts
      Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
      Gold Mining EA
      Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
      Experts
      Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
      FXbot mt4
      Marek Kvarda
      5 (1)
      Experts
      This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
      Swap Master MT4
      Thang Chu
      Experts
      Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
      Gold Garden MT4
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
      GoldZ AI
      Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
      Experts
      GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
      Big Forex Players MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.81 (42)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      CyNera MT4
      Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
      2.87 (15)
      Experts
      CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
      One Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.6 (15)
      Experts
      Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
      The Simple Worker
      Anatoliy Ryzhakov
      Experts
      The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
      Stock Indexes EA MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4 (4)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
      Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
      Sergey Batudayev
      Experts
      Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold. The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money. Inside, it includes: a limit on the maximum number of orders; a profit target for the whole basket in account currency; equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed. It is not a “magic button”, but a tool f
      AlphaCore System MT4
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      5 (1)
      Experts
      AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
      HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      5 (26)
      Experts
      24시간 플래시 세일 - 단돈 $199.99  "HFT Pass Prop Firms"은 HFT 도전을 위해 특별히 디자인된 US30 페어와 거래하는 전문가 어드바이저 (EA)입니다. 다른 우수한 전문가 어드바이저 및 지표를 확인하려면 다음을 방문하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 저는 로스입니다. 더 많은 업데이트를 받으려면 여기에서 구독하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT란? 고빈도 거래 (HFT)는 강력한 컴퓨터 프로그램을 사용하여 몇 초 동안 많은 주문을 실행하는 거래 방법입니다. HFT는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 여러 시장을 분석하고 현재의 시장 조건을 기반으로 주문을 실행합니다. 가장 빠른 실행 속도를 가진 트레이더들이 더 수익성이 높은 경향이 있으며, HFT는 고회전율 및 주문 대 거래 비율로 특징 지어집니다. 따라서이 EA는
      Fundamental Trader
      Sara Sabaghi
      4.82 (17)
      Experts
      Ziwox 기본 트레이더 Ziwox Fundamental 거래자는 금융 시장 거래자가 EA 정보 데이터를 기반으로 현명한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 도와주는 거래 도우미입니다. 이 EA는 온라인 소스를 사용하여 통화의 근본적인 편향, 쌍에 대한 실시간 소매 거래자 비율의 감정, 은행 및 기관 예측, COT 보고서 데이터 및 복잡한 EA 패널의 기타 데이터와 같은 필요한 모든 정보를 포착합니다. 간단히 말해서, 수동 거래자가 더 나은 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 되는 통합 외환 데이터 소스 및 정보입니다. 이와 함께 Currency Fundamental Bias 및 기술 데이터를 기반으로 이러한 데이터를 사용하여 자동으로 쌍으로 거래하는 FULL 기본 로봇 거래입니다. EA 구성 요소: 거래에 필요한 모든 정보는 데이터 패널에 통합된 일련의 외환 데이터 스트림 구성 요소로 여기에 수집됩니다. 각 구성 요소는 개별적으로 거래 보조 지표 또는 설명 시장 보고서의 역할을 하여 거래자가 의
      Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
      Mark Nicole Olarte
      Experts
      ================================================================================               8개 핵심 축 통계적 우위 스캐너 (8-Pillar Statistical Edge Scanner)               ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~         순수 수학 | 지표 제로 | 전문가급 우위 ================================================================================                "도박을 멈추십시오. 이제 통계로 거래를 시작하십시오." ================================================================================ 왜 95%의 트레이더가 실패하는가 ===================================
      제작자의 제품 더 보기
      Banker Pro
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
      TradeMax
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
      FREE
      Transformer
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions   Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms  -  strategi
      FREE
      Osa
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
      FREE
      Night Express
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
      FREE
      Director
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
      FREE
      Master Class
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
      FREE
      SuperProf
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling some
      FREE
      KyberNet
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      KyberNet  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Ope
      FREE
      Optimus and Partners
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Optimus   uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major and
      FREE
      Advisor Manager
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      유틸리티
      Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically and directly into the advisor code, from our serv
      FREE
      Hedging positions
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      5 (2)
      Experts
      The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
      Optimus Prime
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      Optimus Prime  uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major
      Hyper
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
      Bunny
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
      File Manager
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      유틸리티
      Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This   is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically directly from our server, via the Internet. Th
      Modern Forex Technologies
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
      Night
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Night   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20:00 to 08
      Cobra Trader
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Basic principle of operation   The robot's purpose is to automatically detect correction moments after significant price fluctuations in the market. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection   entry points after strong price movements Pending o
      Emperor
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      Experts
      Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions       allow you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms   — strategies have been tested on historical data Reliability   — the risks of errors in the code a
      Voltra Pulse
      Aleksandr Valutsa
      지표
      General   Description Voltra   Pulse   is   a   modern   adaptive   indicator   designed   to   identify   trends   and   reversal   points.   It   is   based   on   an   enhanced   moving   average   algorithm   that   dynamically   adjusts   to   market   volatility. Key   Features Adaptivity :   automatically   adjusts   sensitivity   depending   on   current   volatility. Dual   signal   system :   combines   a   fast   and   a   slow   line   to   reliably   confirm   signals. Minimal   lag
      필터:
      리뷰 없음
      리뷰 답변