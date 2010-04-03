Mad Rabbit Bot
- Experts
- Abdul Basit
- Versão: 5.40
- Ativações: 10
Mad Rabbit Trading Bot - Auto Forex EA MT5
🤖 AI-Powered Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5
Mad Rabbit is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) for MT5 that trades Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), and major Forex pairs using artificial intelligence and technical analysis.
✨ Key Features
- ✅ 1% Daily Profit Target - Conservative and achievable
- ✅ AI-Based Trading - RSI, MACD, Pattern Recognition
- ✅ Smart Risk Management - 0.5% risk per trade
- ✅ Support/Resistance Detection - Intelligent TP placement
- ✅ Gold/Silver Priority - 70% capital allocation
- ✅ Auto Stop Loss & Take Profit - Tight 30-40 pip stops
- ✅ Real-Time Dashboard - Monitor performance live
- ✅ Auto-Compounding - Exponential growth
📊 Trading Strategy
Supported Symbols:
- XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary
- XAGUSD (Silver) - Primary
- EURUSD - Secondary
- GBPUSD - Secondary
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart)
Trading Logic:
- Scans market every 10 seconds
- Analyzes RSI (oversold/overbought)
- Confirms with MACD crossover
- Detects price patterns
- Finds support/resistance levels
- Executes with optimal entry/exit
⚙️ Settings
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|Daily Profit
|1%
|Conservative daily goal
|Max Risk
|0.5%
|Per trade risk limit
|Stop Loss
|30-40 pips
|Tight protection
|Take Profit
|60-80 pips
|Risk-reward 1:2
|Max Positions
|6
|4 Gold/Silver + 2 Forex
🎯 Performance
Monthly Projection:
- Week 1: +7%
- Week 2: +7%
- Week 3: +7%
- Week 4: +7%
- Total: ~30% monthly growth
🛡️ Risk Protection
- Maximum 15% drawdown limit
- Daily 1% loss cutoff
- Margin validation before trades
- Auto-stop after 20 daily trades
- Breakeven & trailing stop features
📥 Installation
- Copy Mad_Rabbit_Bot.mq5 to MT5/MQL5/Experts/
- Compile in MetaEditor
- Attach to H1 chart
- Enable AutoTrading
- Monitor dashboard
💡 Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Minimum $500 account
- 1:100 leverage or higher
- Low spread broker (<20 pips for Gold)
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
🔧 Best For
- Beginner to intermediate traders
- Those seeking passive income
- Conservative risk takers
- Gold/Silver enthusiasts
- Long-term wealth building
⚠️ Important Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest money you can afford to lose.