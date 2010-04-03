Mad Rabbit Bot

X TrendFilter EA Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla Experts

Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf