Mad Rabbit Bot

Mad Rabbit Trading Bot - Auto Forex EA MT5

🤖 AI-Powered Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5

Mad Rabbit is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) for MT5 that trades Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), and major Forex pairs using artificial intelligence and technical analysis.

✨ Key Features

  • 1% Daily Profit Target - Conservative and achievable
  • AI-Based Trading - RSI, MACD, Pattern Recognition
  • Smart Risk Management - 0.5% risk per trade
  • Support/Resistance Detection - Intelligent TP placement
  • Gold/Silver Priority - 70% capital allocation
  • Auto Stop Loss & Take Profit - Tight 30-40 pip stops
  • Real-Time Dashboard - Monitor performance live
  • Auto-Compounding - Exponential growth

📊 Trading Strategy

Supported Symbols:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary
  • XAGUSD (Silver) - Primary
  • EURUSD - Secondary
  • GBPUSD - Secondary

Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart)

Trading Logic:

  1. Scans market every 10 seconds
  2. Analyzes RSI (oversold/overbought)
  3. Confirms with MACD crossover
  4. Detects price patterns
  5. Finds support/resistance levels
  6. Executes with optimal entry/exit

⚙️ Settings

Parameter Value Description
Daily Profit 1% Conservative daily goal
Max Risk 0.5% Per trade risk limit
Stop Loss 30-40 pips Tight protection
Take Profit 60-80 pips Risk-reward 1:2
Max Positions 6 4 Gold/Silver + 2 Forex

🎯 Performance

Monthly Projection:

  • Week 1: +7%
  • Week 2: +7%
  • Week 3: +7%
  • Week 4: +7%
  • Total: ~30% monthly growth

🛡️ Risk Protection

  • Maximum 15% drawdown limit
  • Daily 1% loss cutoff
  • Margin validation before trades
  • Auto-stop after 20 daily trades
  • Breakeven & trailing stop features

📥 Installation

  1. Copy Mad_Rabbit_Bot.mq5 to MT5/MQL5/Experts/
  2. Compile in MetaEditor
  3. Attach to H1 chart
  4. Enable AutoTrading
  5. Monitor dashboard

💡 Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Minimum $500 account
  • 1:100 leverage or higher
  • Low spread broker (<20 pips for Gold)
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

🔧 Best For

  • Beginner to intermediate traders
  • Those seeking passive income
  • Conservative risk takers
  • Gold/Silver enthusiasts
  • Long-term wealth building

⚠️ Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only invest money you can afford to lose.


