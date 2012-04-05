Gold Pro Sniper

About Gold Pro Sniper:

  • Gold Pro Sniper uses complex algorithm to enter and exits trades.
  • It is suited for consolidating symbols such as EURUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDCHF, AUDNZD 

RECOMENDATIONS: 

  • Recommended pair is EURUSD, 15 minutes timeframe.
  • Recommended deposit is 300 USD or more.
  • It is recommended that you always withdraw your profit whenever the account doubles in profit.
Please contact me before you start using the EA so i can assist with the installation.
