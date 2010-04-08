Gold Pro Sniper

This tool automatically calculates the lot size, the TP and SL (in pips) for you, and directly places trades. It has 5 clickable buttons: Risk percentage Variable, holds the value in percentage of the account balance you willing to risk. Example: if the value is 1% and your account balance is 1000USD, the EA will place the trade that will ensure that you only loss 10USD should the market goes against you. TP (in pips) variable, holds the value of your preferred Take Profit in pips. SL (in pips)