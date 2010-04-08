Gold Pro Sniper
- Experts
- Rhulani Cedrick Vukeya
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 20
About Gold Pro Sniper:
- Gold Pro Sniper uses complex algorithm to enter and exits trades.
- It is suited for consolidating symbols such as EURUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDCHF, AUDNZD
RECOMENDATIONS:
- Recommended pair is EURUSD, 15 minutes timeframe.
- Recommended deposit is 300 USD or more.
- It is recommended that you always withdraw your profit whenever the account doubles in profit.
Please contact me before you start using the EA so i can assist with the installation.