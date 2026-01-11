Trading Room Indcator
- Indicadores
- Meshari F M Alkhawaled
- Versão: 2.0
- Ativações: 5
Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view.
Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters:
levels, direction, and potential price expansion.
What This Indicator Provides
🔹 CPR Structure
-
BUY level
-
SELL level
-
Pivot Point (PP)
Designed to highlight equilibrium and directional bias.
🔹 Targets 1 to 5 (Always Visible)
-
TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4, TP5 calculated automatically
-
Targets adapt to the selected calculation logic
-
Clear visual guidance for projected price movement
🔹 Flexible Timeframe Logic
Choose how levels are calculated:
-
Daily (D1)
-
H4
-
AUTO (Default)
AUTO mode intelligently switches between H4 and D1 based on the chart timeframe.
🔹 Trend Filter (Default: EMA 50 / EMA 200)
-
Automatically detects market trend
-
Displays trend clearly as UP (Blue) or DOWN (Red)
-
Targets and suggested direction align with the active trend
🔹 Clean Trading Panel
-
Shows:
-
Active levels timeframe
-
Current trend
-
Suggested entry side
-
Targets 1–5
-
Market range
-
-
Minimal, readable, and suitable for long trading sessions
Why Traders Use Trading Room Indicator
✔ Reduces chart clutter
✔ Helps traders stay aligned with trend
✔ Provides structured targets instead of random exits
✔ Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
✔ Designed for real trading, not visual noise
This indicator does not trade for you — it gives you a framework to trade with discipline.
Recommended Usage
-
Best performance on M5, M15, H1, H4
-
Keep AUTO timeframe mode for adaptive behavior
-
Combine with your own confirmation:
price action, sessions, volume, or order flow
Important Notes
-
This is an analysis indicator, not an automated trading system
-
Always use proper risk management and stop-loss
-
Targets are reference levels, not guaranteed outcomes
Technical Details
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Indicator only (no trading)
-
No DLLs
-
Lightweight and broker-friendly