Trading Room Indcator

Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view.


Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters:

levels, direction, and potential price expansion.

What This Indicator Provides


🔹 CPR Structure

  • BUY level

  • SELL level

  • Pivot Point (PP)

    Designed to highlight equilibrium and directional bias.


🔹 Targets 1 to 5 (Always Visible)

  • TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4, TP5 calculated automatically

  • Targets adapt to the selected calculation logic

  • Clear visual guidance for projected price movement


🔹 Flexible Timeframe Logic

Choose how levels are calculated:

  • Daily (D1)

  • H4

  • AUTO (Default)

    AUTO mode intelligently switches between H4 and D1 based on the chart timeframe.


🔹 Trend Filter (Default: EMA 50 / EMA 200)

  • Automatically detects market trend

  • Displays trend clearly as UP (Blue) or DOWN (Red)

  • Targets and suggested direction align with the active trend


🔹 Clean Trading Panel

  • Shows:

    • Active levels timeframe

    • Current trend

    • Suggested entry side

    • Targets 1–5

    • Market range

  • Minimal, readable, and suitable for long trading sessions

Why Traders Use Trading Room Indicator


✔ Reduces chart clutter

✔ Helps traders stay aligned with trend

✔ Provides structured targets instead of random exits

✔ Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

✔ Designed for real trading, not visual noise


This indicator does not trade for you — it gives you a framework to trade with discipline.

Recommended Usage

  • Best performance on M5, M15, H1, H4

  • Keep AUTO timeframe mode for adaptive behavior

  • Combine with your own confirmation:

    price action, sessions, volume, or order flow

Important Notes

  • This is an analysis indicator, not an automated trading system

  • Always use proper risk management and stop-loss

  • Targets are reference levels, not guaranteed outcomes

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Indicator only (no trading)

  • No DLLs

  • Lightweight and broker-friendly


Mais do autor
Trading Room Indicator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicadores
TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe , with clean lines and structured targets ( TP1 – TP3 ) for both upside and downside. It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones , with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels. Features: Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle. Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot) . TP1 – TP3 targets displayed
TR Liquidity Map Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicadores
TR-LMP Pro — Smart Auto-Mapped Liquidity Zones TR-LMP Pro is an institutional-grade liquidity mapping indicator that automatically detects high-value liquidity levels above and below price, highlights buy-side and sell-side liquidity zones, and visualizes liquidity intensity using a clean, professional, non-retail display. Instead of manually guessing key levels, TR-LMP Pro reveals where price is most likely to target, sweep, reverse, or continue — giving traders a smarter and more objective w
TR Basket AI Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
TR BASKET AI – Capital Protection Grid System (Professional Edition) A professional basket trading system designed for capital-based accounts. Focused on risk control, profit protection, and institutional-style trade management . TR BASKET AI is a professional-grade basket trading system built for traders and investors who prioritize capital protection, controlled drawdown, and structured risk management over aggressive speculation. This system is not designed for small or high-risk account
TR cpr
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicadores
TR CPR Pivots – Professional Daily Levels TR CPR Pivots is a professional technical indicator that automatically calculates Central Pivot Range (CPR) and Daily Pivot Levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close . Designed for clean charts, precision trading, and EA compatibility, this indicator delivers accurate institutional-style levels widely used by professional traders across Forex, indices, metals, and crypto. Key Features Automatic Central Pivot Range (PV / TC / BC) D
TR Wallmap
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicadores
TR WALLMAP Institutional Wall & Heatmap Confirmation Indicator (MT4) What is TR WALLMAP? TR WALLMAP is a professional market reaction & confirmation indicator designed to visually expose hidden liquidity walls , price absorption , and high-impact reaction zones . This tool is not a signal generator and not an auto-trader . It works as a confirmation engine that helps traders validate entries using institutional behavior logic . If you trade around levels, pivots, liquidity, or reversa
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário