Divine Assistant
Atualizado: 1 dezembro 2025
Core function
Intelligent transaction management
- one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status.
- Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss status and spread status in real time.
- Minimization and locking functions of the panel are supported to prevent misoperation.
Product advantage
- Efficient and convenient without complicated settings, graphical operation out of the box, bid farewell to tedious code real-time data update, and make more timely decisions.
- Safe and reliable spread monitoring to avoid bad market conditions.
- Professional and practical support for multiple order types, flexible management of lots, detailed position information display.
Applicable scenario
- Manual traders: provide professional and convenient control tools.
- Efficiency seeker: one-click operation to improve transaction efficiency.
