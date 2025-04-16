AutoSLTP for Pending and Market order

Ultimate MT5 Auto SL/TP Assistant EA

Our MT5 Expert Advisor is designed to automatically apply predefined SL and TP levels to any order you place – Fast, accurate, and fully automated, no manual errors, no delays. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone who values precision and speed. Auto SLTP Auto SL TP

this is Utilities Scalper Auto SL TP fast Open Close 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158389

Ramican ALBAYRAK
Ramican ALBAYRAK 2025.12.09 22:25 
 

it is very very good. I was looking for this expert along of time. thank you very much

itakhola
itakhola 2025.10.24 23:46 
 

AutoSLTP for Pending and Market Orders is working fine. Thank you to the developer for the great work! However, please consider removing the popup message for bug reporting — it appears every time I restart the MT5 terminal.

===========

Wow! Many thanks for the 25/10/2025 update — really appreciate it! 🎉

patrickdrew
patrickdrew 2025.08.14 08:41 
 

EXCELLENT!

Scalper Auto SL TP fast Open Close
Luu Tuan Trung
Utilitários
Hello friends, I would like to introduce a very convenient trading tool designed to meet the needs of fast and high-frequency trading. Its main advantages are convenience and accuracy, with virtually no delay. In particular, it allows traders to easily update and manage Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and quickly calculate profits without the need for a calculator.  In addition, it also displays the remaining time of multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay proactive and precise in scal
FREE
