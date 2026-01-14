Liquidity Sweeper EA

Liquidity Sweeper EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clean, widely used Smart Money Concepts workflow:

Detect market structure swings (HH/HL or LL/LH) Confirm a Break of Structure (BOS) using a candle close beyond the previous swing Wait for a liquidity sweep of the opposite swing level (SSL/BSL) Enter only after price sweeps and closes back inside, aligning with the BOS direction

The EA is built with a performance-oriented engine (cached rates, bar-based processing), risk controls, and broker constraint checks to reduce rejected orders.

Strategy Logic

Swing & Structure Detection

Uses a configurable SwingLength (bars left/right) to label swing points: Highs: H / HH / LH Lows: L / LL / HL

(bars left/right) to label swing points: Confirms BOS only after a close breaks the prior structure level.

Liquidity Sweep Entry

After BOS is confirmed, the EA targets the opposite liquidity pool:

Bullish BOS → SSL Sweep Buy Price wicks below last swing low (liquidity), then closes back above Candle must be bullish (close > open)

Bearish BOS → BSL Sweep Sell Price wicks above last swing high (liquidity), then closes back below Candle must be bearish (close < open)



The signal is “consumed” after entry to prevent repeated trades on the same setup.

Risk & Trade Execution

Stop Loss & Take Profit

SL is placed beyond the sweep extremum with a configurable buffer (points).

with a configurable buffer (points). TP uses a fixed Risk:Reward ratio (RRR), default 2.0.

Position Sizing

Choose between:

Fixed lot size , or

, or Risk % per trade (lot size calculated from SL distance using tick size/value)

Broker & Safety Filters

Max spread filter (in points)

(in points) Stops / freeze level distance checks

Compatible filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN)

Configurable market order deviation

Trade Frequency Control

Limits maximum open positions per symbol/magic number

Cooldown bars after each trade

after each trade Optional close opposite positions before opening a new one

Trade Management (RR-Based)

Optional advanced management features based on the initial “1R” distance:

Break-even move after +X R (with BE offset)

after +X R (with BE offset) Partial close after +X R (one-time per position)

after +X R (one-time per position) RR-based trailing stop after +X R, keeping SL a set fraction of R behind price

Visualization (Optional)

If enabled, the EA draws:

Swing point markers and labels (H/HH/LH, L/LL/HL)

BOS levels (dashed structure break line)

Liquidity sweep zones (SSL/BSL rectangles + level line)

Entry arrows

Also includes automatic pruning of older objects to keep charts clean.

Optimizer Toolkit (Included)

Built-in professional optimization scoring:

Outputs one CSV per optimization run

Composite score based on MT5 tester stats (PF, Recovery, DD%, Expected Payoff, Win↔RRR harmony, Smoothness)

Optional strict gating to reject brittle parameter sets (min trades, max DD%, min PF)

Inputs Overview

Key inputs include:

SwingLength, RiskRewardRatio, SL buffer

Spread filter, deviation, max trades, cooldown

Risk% sizing or fixed lots

Break-even / trailing / partial close toggles

Visual toggles and object pruning

Optimization CSV + scoring parameters

Recommended Usage

Best used on liquid FX majors, gold, and major indices (depending on broker conditions).

(depending on broker conditions). Perform Strategy Tester optimizations per symbol + timeframe , and validate with forward testing.

, and validate with forward testing. Keep spread filter enabled for cleaner executions during volatile sessions.

Important Notes / Disclaimer

This EA is a systematic trading tool. Results depend on symbol, broker execution, spread, and market regime. Always test on a demo account before live trading. No strategy guarantees profits.