Fingerprint Pattern Recognition

Non‑trading utility for MetaTrader 5.





Load a “fingerprint” CSV template (OHLC), scan historical charts for similar price action, and export every match to a results CSV for later analysis and labeling. Includes a secondary formation detector (classic chart patterns) as a bonus feature.





What this utility does



Fingerprint Pattern Recognition helps you build datasets of recurring price action:





- Fingerprint mode (primary):

Compares recent closed candles against a user‑provided template CSV (OHLC). When a match is found, the EA marks it on the chart and writes a row to a results CSV, including forward bars after the match (for outcome analysis).





- Formation library (secondary / bonus):

Detects a small set of common formations and draws clean annotations (pivots/levels + breakout candle marker).

Note: This is a helper feature. It’s not a perfect “AI chartist”; it is designed for fast, transparent rule‑based detection.





Does not trade .No orders are opened or managed.

Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Uses closed candles (stable signals; no repainting on the current forming bar).





Typical workflow (recommended)

1. Capture a fingerprint template using the companion “Fingerprint Capture Script”.

- The script exports a CSV template into the terminal’s Common Files folder.

2. Attach Fingerprint Pattern Recognition to a chart.

3. Select:

- Mode: Fingerprint Recognition (Primary)

- Template CSV: your fingerprint file

- Run Tag: name your dataset run (symbol / timeframe / experiment name)

4. Let it run in Strategy Tester. Every match is written to a results CSV (Common Files).

5. Analyze / label the exported matches:

- In Excel/Python, or

- In Patternica Desktop App (recommended, link in seller´s profile ).





Files and locations

- Template CSV input: written to /read from Common Files

- Results CSV output: written to Common Files

- This design makes it easy to run multiple terminals or multiple symbols/timeframes and keep files in one place.



What gets exported (results CSV)



Each match writes one row containing:

- A compact OHLC summary of the matched window

- The match score and flags

- OHLC for N forward candles after the match (N = Forward bars)





This is specifically designed for post‑analysis (win-rate, distribution, clustering, labeling, etc.).





Important notes / disclaimer

- This utility does not provide trading signals or profitability promises.

- Pattern matching is probabilistic by nature; results depend on market regime, symbol liquidity, spread, and the fingerprint template quality.

- Use for research, dataset building, and visual study.



