Utazima Blessings Style Ai

🟦 Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System

✔ Fully Automated

✔ Professional Trend Filters

✔ Breakout + Retest Engine

✔ Smart Risk Control

✔ Works From $100 Capital

✔ Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms

1. Overview

Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth.

This system combines:

AI-based market structure detection

EMA trend confirmation

RSI momentum validation

Breakout–Retest entry logic

This EA is NOT a scalper, martingale, grid, or high-risk system.

It is engineered to be:

✔ Safe

✔ Consistent

✔ Logic-Driven

✔ Beginner-Friendly

✔ Perfect for small accounts ($100+)

✔ Available for both MT4 & MT5

2. Core Strategy Logic

2.1 EMA Trend Filter (EMA 50 & EMA 200)

The EA trades strictly with the trend using:

EMA 50 → Short-term direction

EMA 200 → Higher-timeframe trend

This allows precise detection of:

Bullish trends

Bearish trends

No-trade consolidation zones

Reducing market noise and improving accuracy.

2.2 Breakout + Retest Engine

The EA scans for:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Supply & Demand breaks

Liquidity sweeps

Clean retests

A trade executes ONLY when:

Trend aligns

Retest is clear

RSI confirms momentum

This prevents weak or fake breakouts.

2.3 RSI Momentum Validation

RSI is used to:

Confirm momentum

Avoid exhausted trends

Filter low-quality entries

Boost win-rate

2.4 Smart Risk Management

Designed for safe growth:

Automatic lot sizing

Fixed risk per trade

Smart SL & TP

Optional news filter

Protection from over-trading

Perfect for accounts $100 – $10,000+.

3. Best Trading Instruments

Optimized for:

SILVER (XAGUSD)

USDJPY

GBPUSD

EURUSD

NZDUSD

Recommended timeframes:

M15

M30

H1

4. Who Is This EA Designed For?

Perfect for:

Beginners using small accounts

Traders who want fully automated trading

Trend-based strategy followers

People seeking stable, low-risk growth

Subscription/copier service operators

Both MT4 & MT5 users

5. Key Advantages

❌ No Grid

❌ No Martingale

❌ No Scalping

❌ No Dangerous Multipliers

✔ Trend + Structure confirmation

✔ Low drawdown

✔ Professional smart logic

✔ 24/5 full automation

6. Recommended Settings

Minimum Balance: $100

Leverage: 1:500

Timeframe: M15–H1

Pairs: XAGUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD

VPS: Highly recommended

Platforms: MT4 & MT5 supported

7. How the System Works (Step-By-Step)

Reads market trend using EMA 50/200

Detects structure levels & breakout zones

Waits for Break of Structure

Confirms retest

Validates momentum with RSI

Calculates risk-based lot size

Executes trades with smart SL/TP

Manages positions automatically

8. Why Traders Choose Utazima Blessings Style AI V2

Works even with small accounts

Trades only high-quality setups

Removes emotions from trading

Stable long-term performance

Subscription-friendly robot

Built with safe, professional logic

Supports both MT4 & MT5 platforms

9. Support & Updates

All users receive:

Lifetime free updates

Direct installation help

Strategy improvements

Settings optimization support

📩 DM OR WHATSAPP: +250789609112

🔵 Why We Added Screenshots of Many Robots

We included multiple EA screenshots because:

➡️ All those robots are our official creations

➡️ They will be released one by one

➡️ Shows we are a serious and long-term EA developer

➡️ Helps buyers see our full upcoming portfolio

➡️ If you see any robot in our previews or reviews,

you can DM to get early access

This builds trust, shows transparency, and proves our continuous development.

Produtos recomendados
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo Encontre mais aqui:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/prizmal/seller Fique de olho nas últimas notícias, atualizações e novidades assinando o canal oficial  PrizmaL! Este robô de negociação é projetado para o par de moedas NZDCAD e opera com uma estratégia de média que utiliza RSI e CCI como indicadores principais. Cada operação é gerenciada com níveis dinâmicos de take-profit e stop-loss para melhorar o controle de risco e a lucratividade. A estratégia foi otimizada com base
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan para MetaTrader 5 Devido ao uso dos negócios virtuais, a negociação em ambos os sentidos (compra e venda) simultaneamente se tornou possível. Isso permite aos usuários adaptar uma estratégia popular para uma rede contabilizável de posições aplicadas pelo MetaTrader 5.   Configuração do Expert Advisor A configuração do Expert Advisor é simples. No entanto, todas as definições importantes da estratégia estão disponíveis para ajustes. Ferramentas disponíveis: MagicNumber único para identifica
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
LineTrader 2 MT5
Sergei Evstiunichev
Experts
LineTrader 2.0 MT5 MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67566 Monitoramento do trabalho do Expert em uma conta real em tempo real: 1. Conta real, saldo inicial de $5.000, lançada em maio de 2020: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977 2. A conta real, um saldo inicial de $10.000, foi lançada em abril de 2022:  A ideia por trás do trabalho do conselheiro: Todo mundo sabe que o preço nunca vai indefinidamente em uma direção e sem correção. A regra da análise técnica nos diz que a hi
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold xauusd Shark Attack
Anselmo Passagem Franco
Experts
Robot that I built exclusively for use on XAUUSD. It should be use with ECN accounts with low spreads (Vantage good). The robot looks for volume and price action momentum, searching for signals for buy or sell movements. I use with a ladder system. There are days when he makes many trades, days when he makes few trades, and there may be days when he makes no trades at all. It depends a lot on the "activity" of the market. You can check MYFXBOOK. IF YOU BUY, PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR THE CORRECT SET
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Adicionada a capacidade de alterar o tamanho do lote e tornar o EA o mais barato possível. Ao comprá-lo, você receberá suporte e futuras atualizações. Por favor, apoie a sua evolução. Este EA está pronto para uso. AussiePrecision é um Expert Advisor (EA) sensível ao tempo para MetaTrader 5, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas AUD/USD. Ele foi desenvolvido para executar operações em momentos pré-definidos e controlados, sendo ideal para traders que desejam automatizar entradas com alta
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Experts
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Jmax Fx New Age AI Bullion Van
Ernest Elorm Akom
Experts
Apresentando J-Max_Fx New_Age_A.I-Bullion_Van_($). Este sistema de negociação foi concebido para negociar XAUUSD_(Ouro) no período H1. A estratégia baseia-se em zonas de sobrecompra e sobrevenda com níveis de suporte e resistência. Par de negociação: XAUUSD (ouro) Período: H1 Depósito mínimo: $100 Execute o EA no VPS 24/5 Corretora recomendada: Justmarkets ou qualquer corretora de spread apertado Desejo a todos boa sorte nas vossas negociações!!!
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Commision AI
Phung Van Linh
Experts
===============Features================= Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital Switch between lot trading and profit trading Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial Option to close individual orders or based on total profit Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell order
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Golden Retriever
Alexander Daneel Muller
Experts
Golden Retriever is one of my best EA's to date. The Golden Retriever, retrieves money from the market for you. It Retrieves money in small sizes and is a very gentle trader. I am a fullime trader for the past 17 years.  My methods all revolve around small profits, short trades and low risk. My experience shows that 2-3% monthly profit using a combination of trade systems is the best way to have a long and effective career in trading.  It was developed using 17 years of experience in live tradin
Gold Farming
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
Bibliotecas
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Xauud Gold Bigfish Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI — Profitable EA with Real Edge for $200 In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide  real, reliable trading tools . The  XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI  is a  robust and well-designed Expert simple Advisor . It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works. Trading Approach Multi-system logic Mean reversion strategies Diversification Intraday trading Strategy This EA is ful
UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement , and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries. Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading. ️ Core Strategy Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks) Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones Higher Timef
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário