Utazima Gold Master Today

🥇 Utazima Gold Master Today

Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Utazima Gold Master Today is a professional automated trading Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) and optimized for 1-Minute (M1) timeframe precision trading.

This EA is designed for traders who want controlled, intelligent, and disciplined automation, not over-trading or risky systems.

🚀 Key Highlights

  • ✅ XAUUSD only (Gold-optimized)

  • ⏱️ Designed for M1 timeframe

  • 🤖 Fully automated (hands-free trading)

  • 🧠 Smart multi-confirmation entries

  • 🛡️ Strong risk & capital protection

  • 📊 Clean professional dashboard

  • ❌ No martingale, no grid, no gambling

⚙️ Trading Logic (Simple & Professional)

Utazima Gold Master Today uses strict rule-based confirmations before opening any trade:

  • Moving Average crossover for direction

  • Bears Power for momentum confirmation

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Price alignment with trend

  • Spread & market condition checks

Trades are executed only when conditions are valid, ensuring quality over quantity.

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Auto lot sizing based on risk %

  • Fixed or dynamic lot options

  • Daily loss limit (auto stop)

  • Daily profit lock

  • Free margin & broker validation

Built to protect capital in real market conditions.

📊 Trade Management

  • Automatic SL & TP

  • Optional smart trailing stop

  • Market-based exit logic

  • Continuous position monitoring

🖥️ Dashboard (On-Chart)

  • Balance & equity

  • Daily / total profit

  • Open trades (BUY / SELL)

  • Spread status

  • Trading status (ON / OFF)

Clean. Clear. No clutter.

⏰ Trading Filters

  • Trade during selected hours

  • Enable / disable trading days

  • Avoid low-liquidity sessions

📌 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account: Hedging (recommended)

  • Broker: Any MT5 broker with Gold

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Fewer trades = professional discipline

  • Always test on demo before live

  • Results depend on broker & market conditions

  • This is a serious trading tool — not a fast-profit robot

📞 Support (Direct & Professional)

For support, updates, or assistance, contact directly via WhatsApp DM:

👉 https://wa.me/250789609112

Please include the EA name and version for faster support.

— Utazima MentorCreate
Smart Gold Trading. One-Minute Precision. Professional Control.

