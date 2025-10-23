AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5 combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background.

What truly makes this assistant unique is its Zone Recovery Hedging (ZRH) Mechanism. Unlike traditional trading that relies on Stop Loss, this system transforms losing trades into winning ones — automatically. Instead of closing a trade at a loss, ZRH opens an opposite hedge trade at a calculated distance, creating a recovery zone. As price moves within this zone, the assistant adjusts positions so that when either side is reached, all trades close together in net profit.





No one can predict the market’s next move — but with AZ Trade Recovery Assistant, even an unfavorable move can still end in profit.





What is the Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism ?



The Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism is a smart trading approach that uses opposite direction trades to turn losing positions into profitable outcomes.

Instead of closing a trade at a loss, the system opens an opposite trade (a hedge) at a predefined distance with a calculated lot size. This creates a price recovery zone between both trades.

When the market eventually moves to either side of that zone, both trades are closed together — locking in a net profit.

In simple terms:

No matter which direction the market goes next, the trade cycle always ends in profit.

This technique is also known as the

Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy

, but in this EA, it’s implemented using an

advanced automated engine

that handles all calculations and trade management dynamically.









What Makes It Different this Assistant

Interactive Chart Panel – Open Buy/Sell or pending orders instantly using a clean, modern interface.

Per-Trade Recovery Control – Each trade you open has its own recovery cycle — completely independent from others.

– Each trade you open has its own recovery cycle — completely independent from others. Multi-Pair & Multi-Magic System – Trade and recover across multiple pairs or magic numbers simultaneously.

– Trade and recover across multiple pairs or magic numbers simultaneously. Dynamic Management Tools – Built-in features include Take Profit, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Recovery Gap control.

– Built-in features include Take Profit, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Recovery Gap control. No Stop Loss Needed – The smart recovery logic automatically neutralizes drawdowns and closes positions in net profit.





How It Works

Launch the EA and choose your Magic Number and Symbol from the panel.

Set your preferred lot size, TP, and order type (instant or pending).

Place a trade using the BUY/SELL buttons or pending order option.

If the market moves against your position, the Zone Recovery Engine automatically activates — opening a calculated hedge in the opposite direction with an adjusted lot size.

Once price reaches either side of the recovery zone, all trades close in combined profit — regardless of direction.

Whether the market trends, ranges, or reverses — your trade sequence always ends with a win.





Key Features

Clean and responsive MT5 chart panel

Full manual execution with automated recovery support

Supports Forex, CFDs, Indices, Metals, and Crypto

Works with multiple symbols and multiple Magic Numbers

Individual recovery logic for each trade

Optional Trailing Stop, Break Even, and Profit Target management

Customizable lot multiplier and recovery gap

Designed for hedging accounts only



Who Can Benefit Manual traders seeking drawdown protection

Prop-firm traders needing a flexible hedge-based risk control system

Scalpers and intraday traders who prefer visual order execution

Anyone using the Zone Recovery concept who wants a more intuitive panel interface

Requirements Works only on MT5 Hedging accounts

Ensure hedging is enabled with your broker

Adequate free margin is required for recovery operations

All trades must be opened through the panel to enable recovery

User Guide



User Guide - Trial version



