AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5

AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5 combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background.

What truly makes this assistant unique is its Zone Recovery Hedging (ZRH) Mechanism. Unlike traditional trading that relies on Stop Loss, this system transforms losing trades into winning ones — automatically. Instead of closing a trade at a loss, ZRH opens an opposite hedge trade at a calculated distance, creating a recovery zone. As price moves within this zone, the assistant adjusts positions so that when either side is reached, all trades close together in net profit.


No one can predict the market’s next move — but with AZ Trade Recovery Assistant, even an unfavorable move can still end in profit.


What is the Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism?

The Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism is a smart trading approach that uses opposite direction trades to turn losing positions into profitable outcomes.
 Instead of closing a trade at a loss, the system opens an opposite trade (a hedge) at a predefined distance with a calculated lot size. This creates a price recovery zone between both trades.

When the market eventually moves to either side of that zone, both trades are closed together — locking in a net profit.

In simple terms:

No matter which direction the market goes next, the trade cycle always ends in profit.

This technique is also known as the Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy, but in this EA, it’s implemented using an advanced automated engine that handles all calculations and trade management dynamically.



What Makes It Different this Assistant

  • Interactive Chart Panel – Open Buy/Sell or pending orders instantly using a clean, modern interface.
  • Per-Trade Recovery Control – Each trade you open has its own recovery cycle — completely independent from others.
  • Multi-Pair & Multi-Magic System – Trade and recover across multiple pairs or magic numbers simultaneously.
  • Dynamic Management Tools – Built-in features include Take Profit, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Recovery Gap control.
  • No Stop Loss Needed – The smart recovery logic automatically neutralizes drawdowns and closes positions in net profit.


How It Works

  • Launch the EA and choose your Magic Number and Symbol from the panel.
  • Set your preferred lot size, TP, and order type (instant or pending).
  • Place a trade using the BUY/SELL buttons or pending order option.
  • If the market moves against your position, the Zone Recovery Engine automatically activates — opening a calculated hedge in the opposite direction with an adjusted lot size.
  • Once price reaches either side of the recovery zone, all trades close in combined profit — regardless of direction.
  • Whether the market trends, ranges, or reverses — your trade sequence always ends with a win.


Key Features

  • Clean and responsive MT5 chart panel
  • Full manual execution with automated recovery support
  • Supports Forex, CFDs, Indices, Metals, and Crypto
  • Works with multiple symbols and multiple Magic Numbers
  • Individual recovery logic for each trade
  • Optional Trailing Stop, Break Even, and Profit Target management
  • Customizable lot multiplier and recovery gap
  • Designed for hedging accounts only


Who Can Benefit

  • Manual traders seeking drawdown protection
  • Prop-firm traders needing a flexible hedge-based risk control system
  • Scalpers and intraday traders who prefer visual order execution
  • Anyone using the Zone Recovery concept who wants a more intuitive panel interface


Requirements

  • Works only on MT5 Hedging accounts
  • Ensure hedging is enabled with your broker
  • Adequate free margin is required for recovery operations
  • All trades must be opened through the panel to enable recovery


User Guide


User Guide - Trial version


Other's Version

MT4

Produtos recomendados
Trade Panel EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Utilitários
Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading Made Easy Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling. If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you. Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA. Key Features One-Click BUY & SELL Execution Enter trades instantly
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Utilitários
O   Painel Comercial Manual EA MT5   é o painel comercial mais direto e fácil de usar que você pode encontrar para o MT5. Tem todas as suas opções e funções numa só superfície, sem necessidade de abrir janelas ou painéis adicionais. É um utilitário de gerenciamento de pedidos, calculadora de risco, encerramento parcial e protetor de conta, tudo em uma interface extremamente conveniente de usar! Usando o   Painel de Negociação Manual EA MT5 , você pode negociar muitas vezes mais rápido e mais p
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Utilitários
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilitários
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Blues Protector
Andtle Austin Dube
Utilitários
Boost your forex profits with Blues Protector, an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This automated trading bot dynamically manages your stop-loss levels to secure gains and reduce risks. Blues Protector EA - User Manual   (For MT5 - Ready-to-Use EX5 File)   1. What This EA Does    The Blues Protector EA automatically secures your profits by smartly adjusting stop-loss levels when your trade reaches a predefined profit level. It works silently in the background, protecting
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilitários
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Hedge Commander Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
Auto-Hedge System Description The auto-hedge system is a dynamic risk management tool designed to protect trading accounts from significant drawdowns while enabling opportunities for recovery and profit. When enabled, the system continuously monitors the account's drawdown relative to the initial balance recorded at the time of activation. Once the drawdown reaches the predefined trigger percentage, the auto-hedge mechanism initiates. At this point, the system executes hedge orders against all o
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilitários
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
TradeMngrMT5
Edgar Enrique Retontali
Utilitários
TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
Close All Position In exact at half of second
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
Utilitários
It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  . it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  . ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second  
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilitários
TP SL Bot - uma ferramenta que automaticamente estabelece o Stop Loss e Take Profit para novas ordens abertas de várias maneiras de acordo com suas instruções. Ele também tem a função de calcular o volume necessário para abrir uma negociação para atingir o lucro desejado com o tamanho de stop loss/take profit especificado.   Existem várias formas de calcular o tamanho e configurar os parâmetros: 1. Configurações com base na quantidade especificada pelo usuário em percentagem do saldo atual da co
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
Utilitários
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Utilitários
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Manzano Risk Manager Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Utilitários
Description  Interested users may contact the developer through the internal messaging system of mql5.com to request information about the possibility of evaluating the product for a limited period before using it on a live account. Manzano Risk Manager Pro is a professional risk management utility for MetaTrader 5.The Expert Advisor allows monitoring open positions and closing trades automatically or manually, fully or partially, when user-defined risk conditions are met. The product does not o
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilitários
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Utilitários
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilitários
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
Utilitários
DYJ Game Device   is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilitários
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Trader Assistant Mini MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilitários
Olá, pessoal "Trader Assistant Mini" é uma ferramenta útil para calcular o risco por negociação com um painel R:R fluente. Taxa de risco para recompensa mais painel comercial: É útil para cada comerciante calcular o tamanho da perda em relação ao tamanho do lucro e também gerenciar o risco por comerciante para que ele possa julgar se é um bom negócio ou não. Além disso, mostra a perda e o lucro em pips e porcentagens e perda e lucro. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Assist
Scorpion 75 MQL5
Eslam Salman
Utilitários
# Scorpion 75 - Advanced Adaptive Grid Trading Robot.  ## Product Overview Scorpion 75 is a sophisticated fully automated grid trading Expert Advisor that employs adaptive algorithms to dynamically adjust trading positions based on market conditions. Unlike traditional grid systems, Scorpion 75 features intelligent repositioning, comprehensive risk management, and multiple operational modes to optimize performance across various market environments. ## Key Features ### **Adaptive Grid
Help Panel
Bogdan Kupinsky
Utilitários
Данная панель предназначена для удобного совершения сделок в платформе Metatrader. Она позволяет с легкостью открывать позиции, устанавливать стоп лосс и тэйк профит, использовать трейлинг стоп и тд.. Входные параметры : Magic - уникальный номер эксперта Lot step - шаг изменения лота Custom - произвольная сумма для высчитывания риска Risk Value  - тип поиска значения риска (в %) Функции панели : Открытие sell и buy позиций Возможность установки profit / loss для позиции, в том числе и графичес
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilitários
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitários
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trader SWORD
Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
Utilitários
Trader [SWORD] is a panel EA designed to help the trader [scalper]. From the dashboard, the trader can: set the order volume, stop loss and take profit values [in points]; open a market order with its respective stop loss and take profit values. close all [win only, loss only or win and loss] positions opened through the EA.  On the panel we have:   the buttons to open new market orders [buy and sell];   the buttons to set the order volume [increasing and decreasing de volume order]; the buttons
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilitários
O UTM Manager é uma ferramenta intuitiva e fácil de usar que oferece uma execução de negociação rápida e eficiente. Um dos recursos de destaque é o modo "Ignorar spread", que permite negociar ao preço das velas, ignorando completamente os spreads (por exemplo, permite negociar pares de spread mais alto em LTF, evitando ser retirado de negociações por spread). Outro aspecto importante do UTM Manager é sua copiadora comercial local exclusiva, permitindo a flexibilidade de executar diferentes estra
Mais do autor
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
Utilitários
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4   combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background. What truly makes this assi
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
Experts
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4  is a professional hedging-based recovery Expert Advisor designed to transform losing positions into profitable outcomes — even during strong market reversals. It uses an advanced Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH) , a proven mathematical trading model that allows your trade cycle to end with a net profit regardless of whether price moves up or down. Instead of relying on traditional stop losses, this EA uses a controlled sequence of hedged recovery trades, placed at
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT5
Shammi Akter Joly
Experts
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT5   is a professional hedging-based recovery Expert Advisor designed to transform losing positions into profitable outcomes — even during strong market reversals. It uses an advanced   Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH) , a proven mathematical trading model that allows your trade cycle to end with a net profit regardless of whether price moves up or down. Instead of relying on traditional stop losses, this EA uses a controlled sequence of hedged recovery trades, placed
Filtro:
Flavius Sbera
26
Flavius Sbera 2025.11.24 11:10 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Tin [VP]
28
Tin [VP] 2025.11.13 12:32 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

bouledefeux
1500
bouledefeux 2025.11.13 08:26 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

valen vongvilaivarin
121
valen vongvilaivarin 2025.11.07 16:30 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Nguyễn Duy
41
Nguyễn Duy 2025.10.28 15:48 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário