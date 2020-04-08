Support and Resistance ACPG

Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator 

The Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  (developed by Grok by xAI) is an advanced tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform, designed to identify and visualize support and resistance zones on a price chart. Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators, the ACPG method combines a dynamic approach based on swing points, volatility analysis using the Average True Range (ATR), and an adaptive clustering system to detect high-relevance zones in the market. Below, we detail its functionality, features, the meaning of "ACPG," and how it differs from other support and resistance indicators.

---

### **Indicator Features**

1. **Swing Point Identification:**
   - The indicator detects swing highs and swing lows in the price, defined by a configurable number of bars on each side (`SwingStrength`). This ensures that only significant price movements are considered.
   - Auxiliary functions (`IsSwingHigh` and `IsSwingLow`) determine whether a bar is a relative high or low within a specified range of bars.

2. **Dynamic Support and Resistance Zones:**
   - Zones are constructed by grouping nearby swing points in price, using a dynamic threshold based on the ATR (`ThresholdMultiplier`). This makes the zones adaptive to market volatility.
   - Each zone is drawn as a rectangle (`OBJ_RECTANGLE`) spanning the price range of the grouped swing points, extending visually 20 bars into the future for easier interpretation.

3. **Zone Labeling:**
   - Each support or resistance zone includes a label (`OBJ_TEXT`) indicating its type ("R" for resistance, "S" for support) and the zone’s strength (`cur_str`), which represents the number of swing points it comprises.
   - Resistances are drawn in red, and supports in green, with fill enabled to visually highlight key areas.

4. **Configurable Parameters:**
   - `Lookback`: Number of historical bars analyzed (default: 300).
   - `SwingStrength`: Number of bars on each side to confirm a swing point (default: 5).
   - `ThresholdMultiplier`: ATR multiplier to define the clustering threshold (default: 0.8).
   - `MinPoints`: Minimum number of swing points required to form a zone (default: 3).

5. **ATR Usage:**
   - The indicator uses the ATR (period 14) to set a dynamic threshold (`threshold = ATR * ThresholdMultiplier`) that determines when swing points are close enough to form a zone. This ensures zones are relevant based on market volatility.

6. **Object Cleanup and Management:**
   - Before each calculation, the indicator deletes all previous graphical objects (`ObjectsDeleteAll`) to avoid clutter and ensure displayed zones are current.
   - Graphical objects (rectangles and labels) are set as non-selectable and hidden from the object list to keep the chart clean.

7. **Performance Optimization:**
   - Uses a dummy buffer (`DummyBuffer`) with `DRAW_NONE` to meet MQL5 requirements, but the indicator focuses on graphical objects rather than drawing lines.
   - Only processes data when sufficient bars are available (`rates_total >= Lookback + 2 * SwingStrength`) and handles ATR errors to prevent failures.

---

### **What Does ACPG Mean and Why Is It Innovative?**

**ACPG** stands for **"Adaptive Clustering Price Grouping"**. This name reflects the core methodology of the indicator, which combines:

1. **Adaptive Clustering:**
   - Unlike traditional methods that identify support/resistance levels based on exact prices or simple averages, ACPG groups nearby swing points using a dynamic ATR-based threshold. This identifies more robust support/resistance zones by considering price ranges where the market has repeatedly shown rejection.

2. **Volatility-Based Approach:**
   - Using ATR as the basis for the clustering threshold makes the indicator adaptable to different market conditions. In volatile markets, zones are wider; in stable markets, they are narrower.

3. **Zone Strength Quantification:**
   - The indicator calculates the "strength" of each zone (`cur_str`) based on the number of swing points it includes. This provides a quantitative measure of the zone’s relevance, a feature not commonly found in other indicators.

4. **Clear Visualization:**
   - Zones are represented as filled rectangles, making it easy to identify key price areas visually. Labels with zone strength add valuable information for traders.

---

### **Differences from Other Support and Resistance Indicators**

The ACPG indicator stands out from other support and resistance indicators (such as Pivot Points, Fibonacci, or psychological level-based indicators) for the following reasons:

1. **Zones Instead of Lines:**
   - While many traditional indicators draw horizontal lines at specific levels, ACPG identifies **zones** (price ranges) where multiple swing points converge. This is more realistic, as support and resistance in real markets are typically ranges, not exact prices.

2. **Volatility Adaptation:**
   - Most support/resistance indicators use fixed or predefined levels (e.g., previous highs/lows or Fibonacci levels). ACPG uses ATR to dynamically adjust zone sizes, making it more adaptable to different instruments and market conditions.

3. **Strength Quantification:**
   - Unlike indicators like Pivot Points, which do not indicate the relative importance of each level, ACPG displays the "strength" of each zone based on the number of grouped swing points. This helps traders prioritize zones with a higher likelihood of acting as support or resistance.

4. **Noise Reduction:**
   - By requiring a minimum number of swing points (`MinPoints`) to form a zone, the indicator filters out weak or irrelevant levels, reducing chart clutter compared to indicators that draw multiple levels without clear criteria.

5. **Predictive Extension:**
   - Zones extend 20 bars into the future, helping traders visualize how prices might interact with these areas in the short term, a feature not commonly offered by other indicators.

6. **Custom Algorithm:**
   - The combination of swing point analysis, ATR-based clustering, and zone strength labeling is a unique methodology not found in standard indicators like Fibonacci, Pivot Points, or moving average-based indicators.

---

### **Advantages of the Indicator**

- **Flexibility:** Adjustable to different timeframes, instruments, and market conditions through configurable parameters.
- **Visual Clarity:** Colored zones and labeled strength make it easy to interpret key price levels.
- **Dynamic Relevance:** ATR adaptation ensures zones are meaningful in the current market context.
- **Quantitative Strength:** The strength metric helps prioritize zones with a higher probability of acting as support or resistance.

---

### **Limitations**

- **Parameter Dependency:** The indicator’s effectiveness depends on properly configuring `Lookback`, `SwingStrength`, `ThresholdMultiplier`, and `MinPoints`. Incorrect settings may produce irrelevant zones.
- **Update Delay:** As it analyzes a fixed number of bars (`Lookback`), there may be a delay in detecting new zones in highly dynamic markets.
- **Computational Complexity:** On charts with many bars or large `Lookback` settings, calculating swings and zones can be resource-intensive.

---

### **Conclusion**

The **ACPG** indicator is a powerful and unique tool for identifying support and resistance zones in the market, distinguished by its adaptive clustering approach, ATR-based threshold adjustments, and quantification of zone strength. Its name, **Adaptive Clustering Price Grouping**, reflects its ability to dynamically group swing points, providing traders with a more accurate and relevant view of key price areas. Compared to traditional indicators, ACPG offers a combination of flexibility, visual clarity, and robustness, making it an ideal tool for traders seeking an advanced technical analysis solution in MQL5.
Produtos recomendados
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Indicadores
Pivot Points MT5 is a universal color multicurrency/multisymbol indicator of the Pivot Points levels systems. You can select one of its three versions: Standard Old, Standard New and Fibo . It plots pivot levels for financial instruments in a separate window . The system will automatically calculate the Pivot Point on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. The on
KT Auto Trendline MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
My Pivot
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicadores
My Pivot is an Indicator based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. This Indicator will Plot 11 SR zones including Pivot Line which will definitely help you to understand the exact SR zones of the Market. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices.  All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading S
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe
Sergei Iakovlev
Indicadores
O Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para criar níveis precisos de suporte e resistência com base em fractais do timeframe superior, fornecendo sinais de compra e venda com alertas convenientes. Como funciona: O indicador analisa os níveis de fractais no período de tempo superior e os exibe no gráfico atual. Você pode ajustar facilmente o período de tempo superior nas propriedades do indicador para obter o máximo de precisão e relevância para suas estr
Swing daily
Ely Alsedy
Indicadores
A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
My Pivot Pro
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicadores
My Pivot Pro is the Pro Version of the Indicator " My PIVOT " ( Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90336 ) This indicator will help you a lot to decide the Market Range and Movement.  This Indicator is based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones. Now we can Plot Standard/Classic; Fibonacci; Demark; Camarilla nd Woodies Pivot Levels as per our requirements. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set the Pivot Type; Period and Time ( We recommend to use t
Super Signal Market Slayer
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicadores
Super Signal Market Slayer Sem repaint | Alta precisão | Indicador inteligente de tendência multi-mercado No trading, o verdadeiro desafio não é executar ordens, mas identificar com clareza quando uma tendência realmente começa. O Market Slayer foi criado para isso. É um indicador inteligente sem repaint, desenvolvido especialmente para trading intradiário. Com confirmações em múltiplas camadas e filtragem de tendência, fornece sinais Buy / Sell claros e confiáveis apenas nos momentos certos. P
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Pivot Math Support and Resistance Lines
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
Pivot Math Support and Resistance Lines indicator — indicator showing pivot lines, which will definitely help every trader who knows how to trade with resistance, support and pivot lines. It shows 8 different lines (additional lines are also possible) on the main chart, helping you find the best points to buy, sell and exit positions.  Input parameters: P (default = 64) — period in bars or other periods (set using MMPeriod), on which the lines will be calculated. The smaller this number, the "f
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicadores
Traça automaticamente níveis de Fibonacci, com base nos preços Máximo e Mínimo do período de tempo especificado Várias barras   podem ser unidas: por exemplo, você pode obter um Fibonacci baseado nos Máximos e Mínimos de 10 dias Minha   #1   Ferramenta : 66+ recursos, incluindo este indicador  |   Contate-me  para qualquer dúvida  |    Versão MT4 Ajuda a identificar possíveis níveis de reversão; Padrões formados nos níveis de Fibonacci tendem a ser mais fortes; Reduz   significativamente   o   t
Updown v9
Guner Koca
Indicadores
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
PUA MultiType Pivot MT5
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicadores
The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
FiboPivotsIndicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
FiboPivotsIndicator is the indicator for intraday traders looking for key breakout levels and target levels on the chart. It uses automatic Fibonacci extensions and pivot points to highlight price event areas.   FiboPivotsIndicator  is a unique combination of Fibonacci extensions and pivot points for price action traders. This breakout trading tool is suitable for both trend following and swing trading strategies. Indicators such as moving averages, stochastics and RSI are well suited for this
Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
Pablo Daniel Palomino
Indicadores
AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
Support and Resistence Levels
Leonardo Nozawa
Indicadores
Desenha níveis de suporte e resistência baseado nas altas/baixas ou fechamento do diário, semanal ou mensal. Este indicador utiliza as altas, baixas ou fechamentos para desenhar linhas horizontais no gráfico. Ao observar essas linhas você pode identificar tendência (ganhando ou perdendo níveis de suporte/resistência) e encontrar bons níveis de entrada para seus trades. Para traders que utilizam price action como método, esse indicador é essencial.
SR levels true
Egidijus Bikulcius
Indicadores
Indicator SR levels true in small time frames is very useful for scalping while in bigger ones it is good for day or position trading. SR levels true can draw 4 support/resistance levels based on defined maximum rebouds from price level. Indicator scans  defined number of bars in time axis and defined number of pips in price axis (both sides - up and down) and calculates how much times price was rejected from scanned price levels. At the price levels where maximum rebounds are counted, support
Pivot Price Round
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicadores
O Pivot Round Price é um indicador baseado nas fórmulas clássicas de Pivot Points (Classic Pivots), mantendo exatamente os cálculos originais de suporte, resistência e pivot central, sem alterar nenhuma parte da matemática padrão utilizada. A diferença e principal vantagem deste indicador é que os níveis são ajustados automaticamente para preços arredondados, facilitando a visualização em ativos com múltiplas casas decimais e tornando os níveis muito mais relevantes no gráfico real do ativo.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Pivot SR MT5
Firman Syah
Indicadores
Pivot SR Indicator - Powerful Technical Analysis Tool Pivot SR is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market with high precision. This indicator offers: Key Features : - 5 Pivot Point Calculation Methods (Classic, Camarilla, Demark, Fibonacci, Woodie) - Automatic calculation of support and resistance levels - Clean and easy-to-read visuals - Full customization of colors, styles, and appearance ️ Flexible Settings : - Choice of timefram
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicadores
O indicador DYJ BoS identifica e marca automaticamente os principais elementos das alterações na estrutura do mercado, incluindo: Ruptura da Estrutura (BoS): ocorre quando o preço faz um grande movimento, rompendo o ponto anterior da estrutura. Marca possíveis linhas de tendência de alta e de baixa (UP e DN, ou seja, novos máximos e novos mínimos consecutivos) e, quando o preço rompe essas linhas, marca-as com setas vermelhas (de baixa) e verdes (de alta) . Um BoS ocorre normalmente quando o
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Indicadores
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
Swing points with push notification
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicadores
Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
MTF Support and Resistance using ZigZag for MT5
Huu Hai Ngo
5 (1)
Indicadores
This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and displays support and resistance (S&R) lines using the ZigZag indicator. Features The support and resistance lines are not redrawing. The indicator is capable of adding new support and resistance levels as they appear. Each S&R line has a tooltip that displays the price level and start time. Save time for multi-timeframe analysis on trades. All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available. Working with all p
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Fibonacci Master Pro
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Indicadores
O Fibonacci Master Pro é um indicador avançado de projeção Fibonacci projetado para otimizar suas estratégias de trading. Este indicador incorpora os princípios da análise técnica de Fibonacci, fornecendo projeções precisas e oportunidades de entrada e saída no mercado. Fibonacci Master Pro  mostra Projeções Fibonnaci para cima e para baixo baseadas no valor máximo e mínimo de uma vela que você especifica. Principais Características :  **Projeções Precisas:** Utilizando algoritmos sofisticado
Pivot Points Collection
Juergen Limmer
Indicadores
This Pivot Points Indicator can be switched between the following well-known types: Standard/Classic (7 levels)  Woodie (5 levels)  Fibonacci (7 levels)  DeMark (3 levels) Pivot Points are calculated based on the previous day's values - according to the most common formulas on the web - and serve as an important tool for many traders, especially in day trading. They indicate possible resistance and support where increased buyer and seller interest can be expected. A common trading approach, for
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicadores
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Moon Sniper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O indicador MOON SNIPER é uma ferramenta de detecção de rompimentos que combina análise de ação de preço com matemática de Distribuição Gaussiana para identificar pontos de entrada de alta probabilidade no trading forex. Mecanismo Principal: O indicador calcula níveis de suporte e resistência usando distribuição estatística de preços ao invés de pontos de pivot tradicionais. Aplica princípios de Distribuição Gaussiana para determinar onde o preço tem maior probabilidade de encontrar equilíbrio e
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicadores
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Mais do autor
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Channel QX
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Channel QX The EA (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  Channel QX combines trend analysis with dynamic volume-based adaptation to provide accurate signals in highly volatile markets. Key Features Dynamic Volume Adaptation   Automatically adjusts channel width based on tick volume momentum   Responds instantly to changes in market activity Prevents false signals duri
FREE
MA Gaussiana
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
5 (1)
Indicadores
The "MA Gaussiano" indicator is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) that combines a Gaussian Moving Average with colored trend candles, designed to identify market trends in a visual and innovative way. It was developed with xAI assistance in 2025 and focuses on providing a smooth and sensitive representation of prices, ideal for traders looking to filter noise in charts of currencies, stocks, or cryptocurrencies. Main Components: Gaussian MA (Colored Line): Plots a line representing the Gauss
FREE
Alertas para las lineas mt5
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Alert for the lines This is an MetaTrader 5 indicator that **detects price crosses with any horizontal line you draw directly on the chart**. No need to manually input levels — simply draw a horizontal line using MT5’s built-in tool, and the indicator does the rest. **How it works:** 1. **Draw a horizontal line** on your chart using MT5’s native tool (Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line).   2. The indicator **monitors the Bid price in real time**.   3. **Only 1 alert per line per candle** is s
FREE
Hurst buy and sell
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
Geometric Adaptive Channel MT5
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Geometric Adaptive Channel MT5  By Grok(xAI) *A next-generation adaptive channel based on multiplicative geometry and spectral analysis using the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT).*   NOTE: The MA Gaussiana indicator is also shown in the screenshots. --- ### What Is It and How Does It Work?   **Geometric Dynamic Channel MT5** is an **innovative channel indicator** that **does not use moving averages, RSI, MACD, or ATR**. Instead, it applies **advanced geometric calculations** on log-scale price
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário