Fib Levels Pro

# **📈 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro**

**✨ Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Fibonacci Analysis ✨**

Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro is a revolutionary MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for day traders and scalpers. It automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci retracement levels from multiple higher timeframes directly on your 1-5 minute charts, giving you complete market structure visibility without switching between timeframes. 🚀

---

## **🌟 Key Features**

**🔗 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Confluence**
- 📅 Displays Previous Day High/Low with full Fibonacci levels (50%, 61.8%, R61.8%)
- 📊 Shows Current Day High/Low with dynamic, real-time Fibonacci levels
- ⏰ Includes selectable Higher Timeframe Fibonacci levels (H4, H1, M30, M15)
- 🎯 All timeframes displayed simultaneously with color-coded organization

**🤖 Smart Auto-Refresh Technology**
- 🔄 Levels update automatically with each new candle
- 📈 Includes dynamic 35-bar extension for future level visualization
- ⚡ Automatic session transitions with no manual adjustments required
- 🔒 Previous day levels lock at session close, new day levels activate automatically

**🎨 Professional Visual Design**
- 🧹 Clean, non-cluttered display with dot-style lines
- 🎨 Color-coded system: 🟣 Purple (Previous Day), 🟢 Green (Current Day), 🔴🔵 Red/Blue (Higher Timeframe)
- 🏷️ Short, clear labels for instant recognition (PDH/PDL, cdh/cdl, H4H/H4L)
- ⚙️ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and widths

**🔔 Advanced Alert System**
- 📢 Price proximity alerts when approaching key Fibonacci levels
- 🔔 Multiple notification channels: 🔊 sound alerts, 📧 email notifications, 📱 push notifications
- ⚖️ Adjustable tolerance settings to prevent alert fatigue
- 🎯 Configurable for specific levels and timeframes

---

## **📊 Levels Displayed**

**🟣 Previous Day Levels (Purple)**
- 📈 PDH (Previous Day High)
- 📉 PDL (Previous Day Low)
- ⚖️ PD 50% Fibonacci retracement
- 🥇 PD 61.8% Golden Ratio
- 🔄 PD R61.8% Reversal level

**🟢 Current Day Levels (Green)**
- 📈 CDH (Current Day High) - updates in real-time
- 📉 CDL (Current Day Low) - updates in real-time
- ⚖️ CD 50% Fibonacci retracement
- 🥇 CD 61.8% Golden Ratio
- 🔄 CD R61.8% Reversal level

**🔴 Selected Higher Timeframe Levels (Red/Blue)**
- ⏰ Timeframe-specific High/Low (H4H/H4L, H1H/H1L, M30H/M30L, M15H/M15L)
- ⚖️ 50% Fibonacci retracement
- 🥇 61.8% Golden Ratio
- 🔄 R61.8% Reversal level

---

## **🎯 Trading Applications**

**🏃‍♂️ For Scalpers (1-5 Minute Charts)**
- 🎯 Identify quick reversal points using higher timeframe Fibonacci confluence
- 🛡️ Set precise stop losses beyond key Fibonacci levels
- 🎯 Catch small moves with increased accuracy through level confirmation

**📊 For Day Traders (5-15 Minute Charts)**
- 👁️ Understand daily market structure at a glance
- ✅ Identify high-probability entry zones with multiple timeframe alignment
- 📋 Manage trades using Fibonacci levels for exit and risk management

**📈 For Swing Traders**
- ⏱️ Use on lower timeframes for precise entry timing
- 🎯 Identify optimal entry zones using daily/weekly Fibonacci levels
- 📋 Plan swing trades with multiple timeframe confirmation

---

## **⚙️ Technical Specifications**

**💻 Compatibility & Requirements**
- 🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 1980 or higher recommended)
- ⏰ Timeframes: Optimized for 1, 3, 5-minute charts (works on all timeframes)
- 🌐 Markets: All Forex pairs, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities
- ⚡ Performance: Lightweight code, minimal CPU/RAM usage
- 📥 Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation

**🎨 Customization Options**
- 👁️ Toggle visibility of each timeframe's Fibonacci levels independently
- 🎨 Adjust line colors, styles (solid/dotted/dashed), and thickness
- 🔤 Modify label text, font size, and positioning
- 🔔 Configure alert distances, sounds, and notification methods
- 🕐 Set custom trading session times for accurate daily level calculation

---

## **💡 How Traders Use This Indicator**

**📈 Entry Strategies**
1. 🤝 Confluence Trading: Enter when price reaches alignment of multiple timeframe Fibonacci levels
2. 🔄 Reversal Trading: Trade bounces off key Fibonacci retracement levels
3. 🚀 Breakout Trading: Use Fibonacci extensions as profit targets after breakouts

**🛡️ Risk Management**
1. ⛔ Place stop losses beyond key Fibonacci levels
2. ✅ Use Fibonacci extensions as take profit zones
3. 📏 Adjust position sizing based on distance to key Fibonacci levels

**🔍 Market Analysis**
1. 🎯 Quickly identify major support and resistance levels
2. 📊 Assess trend strength by observing price reactions at Fibonacci levels
3. 🌉 Understand broader market structure while trading on lower timeframes

---

## **🛟 Support & Updates**

**👨‍💼 Customer Support**
- 🕐 24/7 technical support via email
- ⏱️ 24-hour maximum response time
- 📚 Detailed installation and setup guides
- 🎯 Trading strategy recommendations

**🔄 Product Updates**
- 🔄 Regular improvements based on trader feedback
- 🔧 Compatibility updates for new MT5 builds
- ✨ Feature enhancements requested by users

**🛡️ Purchase Protection**
- ✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
- 💬 No questions asked refund policy
- 📜 Lifetime license with no subscriptions
- 🆓 Free updates for all versions

---

## **⭐ Why Choose Our Indicator**

**🔍 Compared to Manual Analysis**
- ⏰ Saves hours of chart switching and manual drawing
- ❌ Eliminates human error in Fibonacci calculations
- 📏 Provides consistent, objective level identification
- 🎯 Allows focus on trading decisions rather than analysis

**🛠️ Compared to Basic Fibonacci Tools**
- 🔗 Multiple timeframe integration in one tool
- 🤖 Automatic updates and session transitions
- 🔔 Advanced alert capabilities
- 🎨 Professional visual presentation

**💰 Value Proposition**
- 🏦 Institutional-grade analysis for retail traders
- ⚡ Designed specifically for fast-paced intraday trading
- 🧩 Combines the most important Fibonacci applications in one indicator
- ⏰ Saves time while improving trading accuracy

---

## **🛒 How to Purchase**

**⚡ Instant Digital Delivery**
1. 🛒 Click "Buy" on the MQL5 Marketplace
2. 💳 Complete secure payment
3. 📥 Receive instant download access
4. 🚀 Install in under 2 minutes

**🛡️ Risk-Free Trial**
- ✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
- 📊 Test with your trading strategy
- 🎯 No risk purchase

---

## **✨ Transform Your Trading Today ✨**

Stop missing key levels and start trading with the clarity of multi-timeframe Fibonacci analysis. Join thousands of traders who have upgraded their trading with this professional tool. 🚀

**📈 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro - Your edge in the markets starts here. 🎯**

---

**🖥️ MetaTrader 5 | 📦 MQL5 Marketplace | 🛠️ Professional Trading Tools**
Produtos recomendados
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicadores
O indicador DYJ BoS identifica e marca automaticamente os principais elementos das alterações na estrutura do mercado, incluindo: Ruptura da Estrutura (BoS): ocorre quando o preço faz um grande movimento, rompendo o ponto anterior da estrutura. Marca possíveis linhas de tendência de alta e de baixa (UP e DN, ou seja, novos máximos e novos mínimos consecutivos) e, quando o preço rompe essas linhas, marca-as com setas vermelhas (de baixa) e verdes (de alta) . Um BoS ocorre normalmente quando o
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicadores
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicadores
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Nosso indicador   Basic Support and Resistance   é a solução necessária para aumentar sua análise técnica.Este indicador permite que você forneça níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico/   versão MT4 grátis Recursos Integração dos níveis de Fibonacci: Com a opção de exibir níveis de Fibonacci, juntamente com os níveis de suporte e resistência, nosso indicador fornece uma visão ainda mais profunda do comportamento do mercado e possíveis áreas de reversão. Otimização de desempenho: Com a opçã
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicadores
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicadores
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy
Tahir Mehmood
Indicadores
Visão Geral O Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy é um indicador avançado do MetaTrader 5, projetado para detectar e negociar rompimentos de linhas de tendência com precisão. Ele identifica automaticamente níveis dinâmicos de suporte e resistência usando análise de pivôs e desenha linhas de tendência em tempo real. Principais Recursos Detecção automática de linhas de tendência por pivôs Alertas de rompimento de suporte e resistência Cores, largura, número máximo de linhas e extensão totalmente
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Uma das sequências numéricas é chamada de "Forest Fire Sequence". Foi reconhecida como uma das mais belas novas sequências. Sua principal característica é que essa sequência evita tendências lineares, mesmo as mais curtas. É esta propriedade que formou a base deste indicador. Ao analisar uma série temporal financeira, este indicador tenta rejeitar todas as opções de tendência possíveis. E somente se ele falhar, ele reconhece a presença de uma tendência e dá o sinal apropriado. Esta abordagem pe
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicadores
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador mostra padrões harmônicos no gráfico   sem repintar   com o mínimo de atraso possível. A busca por topos de indicadores é baseada no princípio de onda de análise de preços. As configurações avançadas permitem que você escolha parâmetros para seu estilo de negociação. Na abertura de uma vela (barra), quando um novo padrão é formado, uma seta da direção provável do movimento do preço é fixada, a qual permanece inalterada. O indicador reconhece os seguintes padrões e suas variedades: AB
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicadores
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Seconds Bars
Andrej Nikitin
Indicadores
The indicator displays in a separate window a price chart as bars or Japanese candlesticks with a periodicity below a minute. Available periods (seconds): 30, 20, 15, 12, 10, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. The display mode (bars or candlesticks) is switched by clicking on the chart. Parameters Period in seconds - the period of bars in seconds Price levels count - the number of price levels on a chart Buffer number: 0 - Open, 1 - High, 2 - Low, 3 - Close, 4 - Color.
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 4 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Habilite “CONTROL DEAL” para la operación y las operaciones basadas en la señal del indicador se abrirán auto
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
Este é o meu primeiro ExpertAdvisor, mas mais de 7 anos de experiencia com o mercado Forex, indexs e crypto ,me forneceram uma base solida para a criacao de SHEERAN! SHEERAN: O EA multi-periodico Global para tardes dinâmicos e adaptativos EA SHEERAN, é designado para trades que demandam precisao, flexibilidade e confiavel sobre diversos Periodos, seja se você esta mirando ganhos de curto prazo no periodo de 30 minutos ou procurando movimentos mais sutentaveis no periodo de 4 horas, esse EA se ad
Head and shoulders MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicadores
An indicator of patterns #24 and #26 ("Head and Shoulders") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels   ShowLevels - show levels Col
Visual Titan Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Mtf Candle number
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicadores
Mtf Candle – An Advanced Tool for Your Trading Strategy Analyze the market, identify trends, and enhance your strategy! Mtf Candle is an innovative indicator designed for professional traders, offering a clear and structured way to visualize market dynamics. With this tool, technical analysis becomes structured and easily accessible. What Does Mtf Candle Offer? In-depth Bar Analysis – Monitor bars across multiple timeframes and determine whether they indicate an uptrend or downtrend. Precise St
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicadores
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicadores
O Trend Trading é um indicador projetado para lucrar o máximo possível com as tendências que ocorrem no mercado, cronometrando retrocessos e rupturas. Ele encontra oportunidades de negociação analisando o que o preço está fazendo durante as tendências estabelecidas. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Negocie mercados financeiros com confiança e eficiência Lucre com as tendências estabelecidas sem ser chicoteado Reconhecer retrocessos
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Mais do autor
Smart Sessions OHLC
Jam Irshad Habib
Indicadores
OHLC & Smart Sessions "Professional Market Structure Tool: Combine Daily OHLC Levels with Real-Time Session Analysis" DESCRIPTION Professional trading indicator that combines Previous Day OHLC analysis with intelligent trading session tracking. Identifies key market structure levels, session highs/lows, and provides multi-channel alerts for precise trading decisions.  FULL DESCRIPTION   TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE ANALYSIS Are you tired of manually drawing daily level
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário